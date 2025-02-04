"My first love": Mom Laura Govan shares adorable reaction to Izela Arenas sweet picture

Laura Govan showed her love for her daughter, Louisville guard Izela Arenas, as she shared a photo of Izela on her Instagram story on Monday.

"Everything about you is everything. My first love," Govan wrote.

Laura Govan shows love to her daughter, Izela Arenas on IG. Image via @lauramgovan

Arenas is the daughter of Govan and her ex-partner, NBA legend Gilbert Arenas. The former couple also has three other children together: Alijah, Hamiley and Aloni.

Trending

Despite a messy breakup, Govan and Arenas continue to support their children in their various endeavors and have been pictured together at Izela's games since she joined Louisville last year.

Izela Arenas shines as Louisville outlasts SMU in Dallas

Louisville defeated SMU 80-75 on Thursday night to improve to 8-2 on the road and finish January with a 7-1 record. Freshman Izela Arenas provided 11 points in 24 minutes off the bench as the Cardinals pulled away with a win in an intense contest.

Tajianna Roberts led the Cardinals with 22 points, a career-high five assists, a career-high-tying four steals and four rebounds. Jayda Curry followed with 15 points on 5-for-9 shooting (3-for-5 from behind the arc) and four assists.

However, the Cardinals (15-7, 8-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) lost 71-89 to the third-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (19-2, 10-0). Like what happened in Dallas, it was a back-and-forth game, with both the Cardinals and Fighting Irish battling for control and trading baskets in the early minutes.

Louisville showed a lot of grit, with standout performances by Roberts, Cochran and Curry, who scored 17, 14 and 12 points, respectively. Randolph did not score but she did produce 10 rebounds and one steal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here