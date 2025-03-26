"My heart was heavy": Flau'Jae Johnson's mom pens down heartfelt note for JuJu Watkins after USC star's season-ending ACL injury

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram for USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins after she suffered a season-ending ACL injury on Monday. The entire basketball fraternity was shocked to see JuJu Watkins go down and clutch her knee during USC's second-round clash against Mississippi State.

Ad

Several celebrities, athletes, and internet personalities have offered their good wishes for the USC phenom after it was cleared that she will be out for this season. However, Kia Brooks was deeply affected by the incident, according to her post on Instagram.

"My heart was heavy this morning on my flight back home, weighed down by the news of JuJu's torn ACL," Brooks captioned the post. "As a parent, I know the pain of seeing your child hurt, both physically and mentally. The feeling of disbelief and anxiety, and the uncertainty it's a difficult journey."

Ad

Trending

Ad

"To JuJu and her parents, I offer these words of encouragement: stay uplifted, stay strong, and know that God's got her back," Brooks continued. The bounce back will be incredible, and I have no doubt she'll return even more resilient and determined than ever."

JuJu Watkins is out of the rest of the NCAA Tournament with an ACL injury

JuJu Watkins was seen clutching her right knee at the 4:43 minute mark in the first quarter when USC just had a blazing start to the game. In her attempt to drive to the basket on a fast break, Watkins fell and was soon seen grimacing with pain.

Ad

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round USC-Mississippi State - Source: Imagn

The Big 10 Player of the Year was in extreme pain after she was carried off the court to the locker room. Reports suggest she had an emotional roller coaster in the locker room, knowing her fate for the rest of the campaign.

Ad

Despite her early injury, the USC Trojans still registered a whopping 96-59 victory over Mississippi State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Before leaving the court, JuJu scored three points in five minutes.

In her absence, Kiki Iriafen came home with a game-high 36 points while Rayah Marshall, Kennedy Smith, Avery Howell, and Kayleigh Heckel all finished with double-digit scores on the night.

The USC Trojans will now face Kansas State in the Sweet 16 of March Madness at Washington's Spokane Arena on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here