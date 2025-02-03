"My queen deserves it": College hoops fans buzz as UConn’s Paige Bueckers becomes top-10 candidate for 2025 Lieberman Award

UConn Women's Basketball took to IG to share the news that Paige Bueckers is a top-10 candidate for the 2025 Lieberman Award, given to the nation's top point guard. Bueckers became the first freshman to receive the award back in 2021. Huskies fans were very excited that the senior is up for the award again, commenting:

"YES MA’AM 🔥 our girl is putting in that work. We love ya, Paige ❤️

"Top 10 and not 10. That’s our girl👏🏼👏🏼"

"My queen deserves it."

However, some fans were critical of Buecker's performance this season and how she is being utilized for No. 5 UConn.

"Would be nice if she was actually playing the point more but idk."

"GOAT! Please tell Geno to actually use her as such! She needs to play more on ball 😩"

Other fans let emojis do the talking for them as they showed their support for the senior guard.

"🐐🌎✨⭐✨"

"🔥🔥🔥"

Paige Bueckers finishing college career strong

Bueckers has changed the game for women's college basketball. The Minnesota native was the No. 1 recruit in her high school class. She showed up to UConn and instantly lived up to the hype, becoming the first-ever freshman to win the Lieberman Award.

The award came after a season in which she made 28 starts, averaging 20 points per game with a 46.4% three-point percentage. The freshman guard was also named Women's College Basketball Player of the Year.

Now, Paige Bueckers looks to bring things full circle with another Lieberman Award in her senior season. In the 2024-25 season thus far, she has a career-high-tying 54.4% field goal percentage and has brought her turnovers down to a career-low 1.3 per game. She is leading the Huskies in her senior season and continuing her dominance on the court, and her candidacy for a second Lieberman Award shows just that.

