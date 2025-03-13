"My queen": Iowa's Sydney Affolter reacts to Kylie Feuerbach's all-black casual look in latest TikTok video

Iowa women's basketball star Sydney Affolter showed love to teammate Kylie Feuerbach on TikTok. On Wednesday, Feuerbach posted a video of her posing in an all-black tank top and leggings.

Ad

"It's definitely not tank top weather yet but whatever!" The Iowa senior captioned the post.

Ad

Trending

Affolter reacted to Feuerbach's post in the comments section.

"My queen," she wrote.

Sydney Affolter reacts to Kylie Feuerbach's TikTok post. Image via @kyliefeuerbach

Both Affolter and Feuerbach are seniors at Iowa. Averaging 8.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game on 48.6% shooting, Affolter remains a key member of the Hawkeye team. Feuerbach, who has seen a recent increase in playing time on the court, is averaging 6.4 ppg, 2.1 rpg and 2.3 apg on 37.0% shooting.

Ad

Although Affolter and Feuerbach did not have the best season, with the Hawkeyes finishing the regular season unranked, both are expected to perform better in the upcoming NCAA tournament.

Sydney Affolter frustrated after Iowa's narrow loss vs Ohio State

Sydney Affolter was frustrated after Iowa women's basketball suffered a narrow 60–59 loss to Ohio State on Friday's Big 10 quarterfinals. Affolter hit two late 3-pointers to give the Hawkeyes a one-point lead in the final minute. However, that wasn't enough to send them to the tournament's next round.

Ad

Following the loss, the Iowa senior did not mince words when talking about what she thought about a no-call in the final few seconds.

"Yeah, I think we've had a lot of these situations this year more than we've probably liked," she said when asked about what happened at the final minutes of the game. "And we've tried to work on a couple of different scenerios. And you know, I thought they called the foul on Hanna [Stuelk], they could have called that one.

Ad

I don't know, we got two pretty decent looks and you know, that's all we can ask for."

Ad

Stuelke's jumper with 0.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter would have clinched a dramatic win for the 11th-seeded Iowa. The Hawkeyes shot 23-for-59 but committed 16 turnovers, with the 12th-seeded Ohio State converting eight. They also forced 14 Buckeyes turnovers, converting 12 of those. In addition, Iowa recorded five steals and four blocks.

Despite the loss to the Buckeyes, Iowa is still a dangerous team. The team's trio of Affolter, Stuelke and Lucy Olsen, who contributed 14 points each, will pose a challenge for the Hawkeyes offense heading into the NCAA tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here