"My twin go be great": Paige Bueckers has an emotional reaction to Nika Muhl's breakdown with UConn coach Geno Auriemma for one last time

Nika Muhl met UConn coach Geno Auriemma in his office on Wednesday to bid farewell. The point guard was picked in the second round of the 2024 WNBA draft by the Seattle Storm earlier this month, and she has to leave for Seattle ahead of the upcoming season.

Auriemma and Muhl had an emotional conversation in his office as the point guard thanked him for his impact on her career. The coach, who traveled to Croatia during Muhl's recruitment, offered his advice and motivation as she transitioned to the professional world.

Nika Muhl's teammate at UConn, Paige Bueckers, reacted to the emotional moment between the point guard and the coach on her Instagram story. Bueckers, who had a close relationship with Muhl on and off the court, wrote:

“My twin 🥹 go be great”

Why did Paige Buecker return to UConn?

Paige Bueckers was projected to be a top pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. ESPN's mock draft had her as the third pick. Nonetheless, the point guard decided to return to college basketball.

"I know everybody wants me to address the elephant in the room," Bueckers said in front of a packed crowd at Gampel Pavilion during the season. "Unfortunately, this will not be my last senior night here at UConn."

"Just the family camaraderie here, just loving it here, loving my teammates, loving my coaches, me not having the four years that I planned on, not being able to play as much. I just feel like I'm not done yet here. I feel like God is still writing my story here.”

Her first three years at UConn, which were marred by injuries, led to her return. Following an outstanding freshman season, Bueckers was limited to 17 games due to a knee injury and then tore an ACL in August 2022, sidelining her for the entire 2022-23 season.

Nika Muhl stepping in for Paige Buecker

Nika Muhl probably had her most important year at UConn in the 2022-23 season. This was when Paige Bueckers was injured and missed the entire season. Muhl was able to step up with the motivation and scrutiny of Gero Auriemma.

That season, Muhl recorded 7.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game. She also had a field-goal percentage of 41.2 % and a free-throw percentage of 72.9%. The season boosted her confidence and made her a talent to watch out for in her senior season.