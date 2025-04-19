"My womb mate found her soulmate": Hanna Cavinder gives her fans a peek into Haley Cavinder & Jake Ferguson's engagement

Hanna Cavinder dedicated a post for Haley Cavinder's engagement to Jake Ferguson on Friday. Days after the twin sisters moved away from each other, the former Miami guard showcased snaps from the intimate event at the beach.

The post begins with a snap of the sisters, followed by a picture with Ferguson, the exact moment Hanna found out about the NFL star's proposal and much more.

"My womb mate found her soulmate," the post read.

Hanna and Haley Cavinder had announced earlier that they would be moving out of their apartment in April. She further shared that she will move closer to her family, while Haley will move in with Jake Ferguson. However, she did not share that the couple was on the verge of the next stage in their relationship.

Cavinder and Ferguson began dating in 2023, when Haley and Hanna Cavinder used to play college ball. It was a classic soft launch situation, and fans noticed increased social media activity between the two sports stars. The two were seen hanging out more often, with accidental posts like having the same backgrounds in their story posts.

What will Haley and Hanna Cavinder do after exhausting their college eligibility?

Hanna and Haley Cavinder's last game of their college career came sooner than their fans would have anticipated. The Hurricanes, after mounting an 11-1 run to open the year, lost 11 of the next 14 contests to finish with a 14-15 losing record. This led to their early exit from the conference tournament race, marking the Mar. 2 game against California as their swan song.

The sisters had an option to declare for the 2025 WNBA draft as they checked all parameters to make the big league leap. However, Haley and Hanna Cavinder revealed in an exclusive with ESPN that they plan to continue building the 'Cavinder' brand.

"Even before NIL did pass, we wanted to do something together. Our life has definitely changed tremendously, being able to capitalize off of every opportunity," Hanna said.

"Name, image and likeness did set us up to be successful but now, afterward, those partnerships don't go away," Hanna said. "The following doesn't go away. It's just, how can we continue it on, continue the Cavinders brand on with other passions?"

Haley and Hanna Cavinder continue to give plenty of notable brands in their portfolio in their post-college journey. This also includes a deal with Under Armour, which will span past this year.

