"Nah she bout damn fell to her knees bruh": Fans react to hilarious Paige Bueckers moment caught on camera during UConn vs South Carolina

College basketball fans reacted to a hilarious moment involving UConn guard Paige Bueckers at halftime of the Huskies' game against South Carolina on Sunday at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia.

Ad

The incident happened when the UConn team exited the court to go to its dugout for the halftime break. A reporter from a television station was trying to get the 6-foot guard for her thoughts on the game.

Bueckers tried to run away and hid her face from the reporter, but she was caught by her teammates, calling her back to respond to the interview. Eventually, she came back and shared her thoughts on the team's dominant first half against the Gamecocks.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans reacted to the moment, with some of them making fun of Paige Bueckers' reaction after she was caught trying to escape the halftime interview.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Nah she bout damn fell to her knees bruh 💀," one fan reacted.

"And they were up 20 pts. it’s not an interview after 15-30😭😭," a college hoops enthusiast said.

"BYE OMG SHE DONT GAF😭😭😭," another fan added.

Ad

"Girl is tired 😭," a social media user noticed.

UConn didn't need Paige Bueckers' prolific scoring capabilities to defeat South Carolina 87-58. She focused on facilitating the Huskies' offense, dishing out 10 assists to go along with 12 points and seven rebounds in 35 minutes.

Paige Bueckers, UConn play with toughness to knock out Gamecocks in big-time clash

No. 7-ranked UConn took out No. 4-ranked South Carolina with Paige Bueckers taking a back seat in scoring. In the game that Bueckers is expected to dominate in offense, she played decoy to her teammates, allowing Azzi Fudd, Sarah Strong and even Ashlynn Shade and Jana El Alfy to do the damage over the Gamecocks.

Ad

The Huskies set the tone early, outscoring the defending champions 21-14 before orchestrating a crippling 24-9 attack that handed them a commanding 22-point lead at the intermission.

Paige Bueckers admitted at the half that starting fast against South Carolina was the team's plan from the get-go.

"It's been an emphasis in practice," Bueckers said. "We wanted to play on our feet today, throw the first punch and we knew it was gonna be rough environment, great environment for a woman's basketball to play in. So just come out here and have fun and play with toughness."

Ad

Jana El Alfy was the surprise package in the Huskies' 29-point beatdown of the Gamecocks. The 6-foot-5 center took advantage of her height, aggressively attacking the rim against the smaller South Carolina counterparts.

El Alfy finished with eight points, all in the first half, in an excellent game as a reliever for the injured Ice Brady. She and Sarah Strong dominated the glass and gave no chance for South Carolina bigs to get their offense going.

Ad

To show the disparity in size, the taller UConn squad outrebounded the defending national champions, 48-29, and had better ball distribution, recording a 22-7 advantage in assists.

This is the third time South Carolina has fallen to a team with taller players on its roster. It's also possible that Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley may be regretting her decision not to find a solid big who should've replaced Kamilla Cardoso in manning the middle on defense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here