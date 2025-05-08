“Name a cooler coach than Dawn Staley…. I’ll wait”: College hoops fans abuzz as South Carolina HC poses in A’ja Wilson’s unreleased signature shoes

As usual, Dawn Staley is stepping out in style. On Wednesday, Nice Kicks shared an Instagram post of the South Carolina head coach wearing an unreleased colorway of former Gamecocks star A'ja Wilson's signature shoe.

On Tuesday, Wilson's Nike signature shoe, the A'Ones, was released in the "Pink A'ura" colorway. Other colors, such as the "Indigo Girl" Staley sported in the Instagram post, have yet to be released.

College hoops fans reacted to Staley's cool kicks. Some hyped the coach up for her sense of style.

"Name a cooler coach than Dawn ... I'll wait," one wrote.

"Coach Drip does it again!!!" Another fan wrote.

"She cold," another fan wrote.

One fan joked that Staley is "flexing" by wearing the unreleased colorway.

"She pulled up in the blue colorway when she easily could have worn the pink and it would have been just fine. Professional flexer," the fan wrote.

Others pointed out another part of Staley's iconic outfit: her Louis Vuitton overalls.

"She also did that with the overalls," one wrote.

"LV overalls is tuff," another wrote.

"Shoes cool but the LV OVERALLS R🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," one fan wrote.

Dawn Staley & A'ja Wilson's relationship

Wilson stopped playing under Staley over half a decade ago, yet the two remain very close. This isn't even the first time Wilson has sent her former coach an unreleased pair of A'Ones.

In February, Staley flexed a pair of "Pink A'ura" A'Ones on her Instagram. Wilson gifted her one of the first pairs of her signature shoes.

"Let us all “A” for the A’ONEs! @aja22wilson," Staley captioned her Instagram post.

The "Pink A'uras" officially dropped on Tuesday and sold out in under five minutes, but Staley has the iconic sneaker in several colors due to her bond with Wilson.

Wilson played at South Carolina from 2014-17, winning a national title in her senior season. Staley helped guide the center to a college career with many accolades. In her time with the Gamecocks, Wilson was a three-time First-Team All-American and was the consensus National Player of the Year in 2017. She holds program records in points, blocked shots, blocked shot average, free throws made, and free throws attempted.

NCAA Women's Basketball: Women's Final Four- Mississippi State vs. South Carolina - Source: Imagn

Wilson is now one of the top players in the WNBA. She was the No. 1 pick in the 2018 WNBA draft and has been named Rookie of the Year, a three-time MVP and a two-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Staley continues to support the former Gamecock in her professional basketball journey. On Tuesday, she attended a WNBA preseason game between Wilson's Las Vegas Aces and the Phoenix Mercury. ESPNW shared a hilarious clip of Staley peeking in on the Aces' huddle.

Staley flexing Wilson's unreleased A'One is just one of her ways of supporting her former player.

