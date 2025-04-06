Nate Oats, Mark Few, Jim Boeheim and more - All the NCAA coaches in attendance for Final Four

NCAA coaches turned out at the Alamodome. National champions, Final Four head coaches and innovators of the game, there was a little bit of everything in the stands for the Final Four.
On the most important weekend of the college basketball season, some of the top coaches in the game - besides those who made the Final Four - were in attendance.
Among the active coaches attending the game was national title winner, Baylor’s Scott Drew, who led the Bears to the 2021 NCAA championship. His coaching rival that day was also in attendance: longtime Gonzaga Bulldogs coach Mark Few.
Few has led the Bulldogs to a couple of NCAA Championship Games but hasn’t won it all.
Like Few, John Beilein and Dana Altman have made the Final Four before but haven’t added their names to the list of NCAA coaches list with a championship. Beilein led the Michigan Wolverines to the title game in 2013 and 2018 but couldn’t win the championship, while Altman made the Final Four in 2017.
Chris Beard also made one Final Four when coaching the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Red Raiders took Virginia to OT before falling short in 2019. The current Ole Miss coach was also in attendance in San Antonio.
Nate Oats was among the four NCAA coaches in the Final Four last year, and had it not been for Duke, the Alabama Crimson Tide could have been there for the second straight year.
The NCAA coaches got to see the Florida Gatos vs. Auburn Tigers and Houston Cougars vs Duke Blue Devils facing off for a spot in the NCAA National Championship Game.
Former NCAA coaches were also present
There were also a couple of championship-winning NCAA coaches in San Antonio for the Final Four, starting with five-time national champion Mike Krzyzewski. The former Duke coach is in attendance to support his former team.
Former Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim was also present. Boeheim led the Orange to the 2003 national title after losing in his first two trips to the championship game. Boeheim retired as the Orange coach in 2023.
Former Kentucky coach Tubby Smith was at the Alamodome as well. He led the Wildcats to the national title in 1998, when Kentucky beat the Rick Majerus-led Utah Utes.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was at the game, too. Silver, a Duke alum, sat on the Blue Devils' side of the bleachers.
