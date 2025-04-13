Fans reacted to the news of Alabama forward Derrion Reid entering the transfer portal. Reid announced his decision on Saturday after a good campaign with the team.

Despite his injury struggles, the 6-foot-8 forward was one of the top performers for the Crimson Tide as they reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament before losing to the Duke Blue Devils 85-65.

The freshman, who was a five-star prospect in the Class of 2024, was expected to make a big impact for Alabama, but he missed the first 13 games of the season. When he returned, he mostly came off the bench and averaged 6.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 14.1 minutes per game.

Reid's decision comes as a surprise for many college hoops fans because of his quality on the court, and they shared their mixed reactions to Joe Tipton's post.

“I heard that it’s because he got hurt and Nate Oats told him to kick rocks. That Alabama isn’t interested in damaged goods,” a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

“Bum didn’t fit the system so had to dip for the bag 😂 the grass is never greener,” another fan wrote.

“Someone else gets to pay him to sit out all year,” one fan commented.

Reid continued to receive criticism, with one fan saying that he forgot that he was on the team.

“Forgot buddy was even on the team,” a fan tweeted.

"Hey if he wants more money and doesn’t want to win, he can go elsewhere,” a fan said.

“Sources are saying his coach sold him a dream that didn’t come true…" one fan commented.

“Just waiting for the "he was awful anyways" comments..nobody trashes former players like bammers do,” another fan wrote.

“NOOO WTF damnit mf,” a fan said.

“Will they even have a team next year?” one fan tweeted.

“So Nate Oats off to the NBA then?” another fan tweeted.

What's next for Derrion Reid?

Derrion Reid is an enticing option for teams as he offers a lot defensively and is also a good scorer.

Before committing to Alabama, the small forward was linked to Georgia, Auburn, Kansas, Texas and Oklahoma. They could still try to land him now that he is in the transfer portal.

Alabama has some business to take care of aside from Reid, as the Crimson Tide also lost Grant Nelson, Clifford Omoruyi, Nas Cunningham, Mouhamed Dioubate and Jarin Stevenson.

About the author Oluwajoba Oluwajoba is a High School Sports writer with more than eight years of experience in the field. Oluwajoba is a graduate of Agricultural Economics and Extension from the Federal University of Technology Akure.



Oluwajoba has written for publications such as Soccernet and Pulsesports (as Chief Editor and Managing Editor) and was nominated for Football Journalist of the Year in 2019.



While he is a Dallas Mavericks fan, mainly due to Luka Doncic, Oluwajoba's favorite sporting moment came when LeBron James helped the Cleveland Cavaliers get past the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.



When not at work or watching sports, Oluwajoba can likely be found enjoying a movie. Know More

