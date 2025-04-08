National Champ Walter Clayton Jr consoles emotional Emanuel Sharp after Houston’s heartbreaking loss in NCAA title game

Walter Clayton Jr.-led Florida Gators bagged their third NCAA Tournament crown on Monday with a late surge against the Houston Cougars in a thrilling 65-63 triumph at the Alamodome, Texas.

Ad

While Florida secured their third National Championship in the program's history, Walter Clayton Jr. showed exceptional sportsmanship to console Houston forward Emanuel Sharp, who got emotional after the final buzzer.

Ad

Trending

Clayton Walter Jr.'s reaction after winning the national title has been lauded by the fans. The young guard went straight to Sharp and consoled him before celebrating Florida's win.

It was an extremely close affair between two solid teams, and a late push from the Gators saw them lift the title. During the final stretch of the game, Sharp took some dodgy calls and made a poor turnover, which came back to haunt Houston.

Ad

Emanuel Sharp has been one of Houston's best players this season. However, pressure got to him in the championship game.

Emanuel Sharp had a fantastic year with the Houston Cougars in their journey to the National Championship game

Emanuel Sharp may receive flak for his late errors in the Championship game against Florida, but the reality for the Cougars is that without him they wouldn't have reached this stage. The guard was sensational for Houston all season.

Ad

NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Championship-Houston vs Florida - Source: Imagn

He finished a strong campaign averaging 12.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 0.8 assists per game. Sharp shot 42.3% from the field whilst hitting 41.5% from the three-point line.

Ad

Sharp finished with eight points, three rebounds and an assist in the Championship final. He was 3-for-11 from the floor, including only 1-for-7 from beyond the arc. He went with his instincts, but it was just an off day for the 21-year-old.

However, all's not over for the young guard as he has eligibility left and can help Houston get back to this stage again next season. Looking at his reactions after the game, Sharp will be keen to redeem him in the upcoming campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atrayo Bhattacharya Atrayo Bhattacharya is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over seven years of experience in the field. He holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has worked for Khel Now, Sportz Interactive, Sports Rush and Newsbytes.



Atrayo follows Football, Cricket, NBA, Tennis, F1 and World Athletics and is a big fan of Bayern Munich and the Boston Celtics. He also supports the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.



On the college scene, the Duke Blue Devils are Atrayo's favorite college team. They have an incredible legacy in the NCAA and Atrayo's favorite player, Jayson Tatum, came out of Duke.



Atrayo has interviewed quite a few international footballers like Roman Weidenfeller, Lothar Matthaus, Jens Lehmann, and Sarpreet Singh other than interviewing several personalities from the Indian Football Ecosystem.



When he is not watching or writing sports, Atrayo is either playing games or binge-watching a new TV series. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here