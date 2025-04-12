National Champion Walter Clayton Jr. gets 100% real on personal connection with Cougars' Emmanuel Sharp days after viral NCAA title game moment

Walter Clayton Jr. led the Florida Gators to their third NCAA title, beating the Houston Cougars at Alamodome in Texas. It was a nerve-wrecking title clash as the Gators overturned a 12-point deficit in the second half to thump the Cougars 65-63.

Ad

After winning the title, Clayton appeared on ESPN's "First Take" show along with hosts Courtney Cronin and Evan Cohen on Friday. The young guard struck a chord in everyone's heart when he consoled Emmanuel Sharp after the buzzer.

"We grew an hour away from each other, so I know him a little bit on the personal level. Honestly there isn't much to say, win, lose or draw, try to shake your opponen't hand. Kind of told him just love, keep his head up because it's just a blessing to be on that stage and that opportunity in the first place," Clayton said.

Ad

Trending

(from 1:17 mark onwards)

It was a great display of class and sportsmanship from the young superstar. It was his highest of highs in college basketball and instead of celebrating this huge win, he understood another athlete's misery and approached him with a hug of consolation.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This reaction went viral on social media with fans lauding the guard's gesture.

Ad

Walter Clayton Jr. had a sensational NCAA Tournament with Florida Gators

The Gators were never one of the top contenders to win the NCAA Tournament at the start of the season. However they gained momentum once the calendar started moving towards March Madness.

NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Championship-Houston vs Florida - Source: Imagn

The Gators won 12 games in a row, six out of them were from the NCAA Tournament. Clayton was exceptional throughout the championship as he averaged 22.3 points per game in the NCAA Championship. He combined for 64 points in Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds.

Ad

His phenomenal performances saw him compared to players like Damian Lillard and Steph Curry. The fourth-year senior finished the season averaging 18.3 points, 4.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. He shot 44.8% from the field whilst shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc.

Walter Clayton Jr. is heading towards the 2025 NBA draft next and is a projected top-24 draft pick. The young guard's 3-point scoring, ball movement and ability to lead his teammates could prove handy for NBA teams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atrayo Bhattacharya Atrayo Bhattacharya is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over seven years of experience in the field. He holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has worked for Khel Now, Sportz Interactive, Sports Rush and Newsbytes.



Atrayo follows Football, Cricket, NBA, Tennis, F1 and World Athletics and is a big fan of Bayern Munich and the Boston Celtics. He also supports the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.



On the college scene, the Duke Blue Devils are Atrayo's favorite college team. They have an incredible legacy in the NCAA and Atrayo's favorite player, Jayson Tatum, came out of Duke.



Atrayo has interviewed quite a few international footballers like Roman Weidenfeller, Lothar Matthaus, Jens Lehmann, and Sarpreet Singh other than interviewing several personalities from the Indian Football Ecosystem.



When he is not watching or writing sports, Atrayo is either playing games or binge-watching a new TV series. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here