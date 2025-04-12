National Champion Walter Clayton Jr. gets 100% real on personal connection with Cougars' Emmanuel Sharp days after viral NCAA title game moment

Walter Clayton Jr. led the Florida Gators to their third NCAA title, beating the Houston Cougars at Alamodome in Texas. It was a nerve-wrecking title clash as the Gators overturned a 12-point deficit in the second half to thump the Cougars 65-63.
After winning the title, Clayton appeared on ESPN's "First Take" show along with hosts Courtney Cronin and Evan Cohen on Friday. The young guard struck a chord in everyone's heart when he consoled Emmanuel Sharp after the buzzer.
"We grew an hour away from each other, so I know him a little bit on the personal level. Honestly there isn't much to say, win, lose or draw, try to shake your opponen't hand. Kind of told him just love, keep his head up because it's just a blessing to be on that stage and that opportunity in the first place," Clayton said.
(from 1:17 mark onwards)
It was a great display of class and sportsmanship from the young superstar. It was his highest of highs in college basketball and instead of celebrating this huge win, he understood another athlete's misery and approached him with a hug of consolation.
This reaction went viral on social media with fans lauding the guard's gesture.
Walter Clayton Jr. had a sensational NCAA Tournament with Florida Gators
The Gators were never one of the top contenders to win the NCAA Tournament at the start of the season. However they gained momentum once the calendar started moving towards March Madness.
The Gators won 12 games in a row, six out of them were from the NCAA Tournament. Clayton was exceptional throughout the championship as he averaged 22.3 points per game in the NCAA Championship. He combined for 64 points in Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds.
His phenomenal performances saw him compared to players like Damian Lillard and Steph Curry. The fourth-year senior finished the season averaging 18.3 points, 4.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. He shot 44.8% from the field whilst shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc.
Walter Clayton Jr. is heading towards the 2025 NBA draft next and is a projected top-24 draft pick. The young guard's 3-point scoring, ball movement and ability to lead his teammates could prove handy for NBA teams.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here