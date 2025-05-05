National champs Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin speak on choosing Florida from transfer portal

Walter Clayton Jr. and Alijah Martin helped the Florida Gators win the national championship last season. Clayton was sensational throughout the campaign and more so in the NCAA Tournament.

Ad

Meanwhile, Martin joined the program from Florida Atlantic University ahead of last season. He was a big part of Todd Golden's setup as he led an uncharacteristic championship run.

On Friday, the two players, on The OGs' podcast, discussed their championship-winning campaign. Former Miami Heat star Udonis Haslem asked Clayton and Martin their reasons for selecting the Florida Gators.

"I ain't gonna lie, University of Florida. I'm from Florida. Man, location. That's one of the main things," Clayton replied. (5:51)

Ad

Trending

"And then, um, obviously the SEC producing, like a lot of just NBA players, elite level athleticism, you know, elite level physicality, type of basketball being played. So I thought it was just the best place, you know, improve my game," he continued.

Meanwhile, Martin was with Florida Atlantic University for four seasons before he decided to enter the portal and commit to the Gators program. He shared how he was looking at SEC schools and felt that the Gators had the potential to succeed.

Ad

"I didn't want to be in the porter that alone, because that process itself was just stressful," Alijah Martin said. (6:09)

"Um, but I also wanted to play in the SEC so I was looking at SEC schools, and me and my team, we looked at Florida and look at all the returns and just the potential and, you know, we we surprised that, obviously, we went in the national championship, but that was kind of what my my mindset was."

Ad

Both players did exceptionally well throughout the season as they guided the program to only their second National Championship, with their first title coming in 2007.

Ad

Walter Clayton Jr.'s sensational campaign guided the Florida Gators to the title

Walter Clayton Jr. had an exceptional season with the Florida Gators, guiding them to their second National Championship crown.

He showed signs of brilliance in the 2023-24 season but took his game to another level last season. Clayton's performances in the NCAA Tournament helped him win the Most Outsanding Player award.

Ad

Overall, Clayton averaged 18.3 points, 4.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds with 44.8% shooting. He shot 38.6% from the 3-point line and also won the SEC Tournament's Most Valuable Player award.

Both Clayton and Martin are headed to the 2025 NBA Draft, which will be held in June. Clayton is projected as a late first-round pick, while Martin could hear his name in the second round, as per projections.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atrayo Bhattacharya Atrayo Bhattacharya is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over seven years of experience in the field. He holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has worked for Khel Now, Sportz Interactive, Sports Rush and Newsbytes.



Atrayo follows Football, Cricket, NBA, Tennis, F1 and World Athletics and is a big fan of Bayern Munich and the Boston Celtics. He also supports the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.



On the college scene, the Duke Blue Devils are Atrayo's favorite college team. They have an incredible legacy in the NCAA and Atrayo's favorite player, Jayson Tatum, came out of Duke.



Atrayo has interviewed quite a few international footballers like Roman Weidenfeller, Lothar Matthaus, Jens Lehmann, and Sarpreet Singh other than interviewing several personalities from the Indian Football Ecosystem.



When he is not watching or writing sports, Atrayo is either playing games or binge-watching a new TV series. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here