Florida hoop fans reacted with excitement as the Gators' win over Oklahoma propelled them to their best record in over a decade. The Gators dismantled the Oklahoma Sooners 85-63 in their Southeastern Conference clash on Sunday.
After the victory, @Secnetwork posted on Instagram, and their update garnered extra attention due to the 11 year record, with a caption:
"Florida is flying high this season 🐊"
One fan said:
"Natty here we come"
A fan replied:
"I would like to thank Georgia basketball for freeing us from Mike white."
Another fan commented:
"UF has a damn good team"
One fan mentioned:
"Probably would take a pretty damn good team to beat them especially on the road!"
Another fan replied:
"The team is so fun to watch."
The post was flooded with comments from fans who poured in praise for the team's impressive achievement.
The Florida Gators extend their winning streak
The Gators' convincing 85-63 win over Oklahoma on Sunday stretched their winning streak to five games, picking up momentum for the squad.
They dominated the first half 46-24, and maintained that lead through to the final buzzer.
With the win, they achieved a milestone, securing their best record in over a decade with an impressive overall 23-3 mark this season.
The victory propelled the Gators to third place in the Southeastern Conference standings, trailing only the top-ranked Auburn Tigers and second-place Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Gators will face their toughest challenge yet as they head to the Auburn Arena on Thursday, seeking to extend their winning streak against top-ranked Auburn, who boast an impressive 23-2 record this season.
