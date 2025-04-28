Rutgers forward Ace Bailey reacted to the news that Auburn has added a new walk-on for the 2025-26 season, as Jeremiah Bowman, the son of assistant coach Ira Bowman, officially joined the Tigers' roster.

Jeremiah confirmed the move on Instagram, posting an edit of himself in an Auburn jersey.

“For the people that are still doubting me, stay on that side….let’s work,” Bowman captioned.

Ace Bailey reposted it on his Instagram story, reacting with enthusiasm.

Let’s goooo, my boyyyyy,” Bailey wrote.

Jeremiah Bowman committed to Bruce Pearl's Auburn. Credit: IG/@jbowmanfor3

A walk-on is a player who joins a team without being recruited or offered an athletic scholarship. They try out for the team and, if selected, participate without financial aid.

Jeremiah, like his father, is a guard. Ira played at Providence and Penn from 1991 to 1996.

According to Auburn insider Wavy Bone on X, Jeremiah averaged 12.3 points and 4.5 assists in his senior season at Montverde Academy while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc.

He is known for his untidy defense, a trait he will be hoping to polish at Auburn, a program he reportedly chose after turning down a few mid-major offers to stay closer to family.

Bowman is not expected to play a big role next season, but that could depend on how well he adapts to the system. He became the sixth addition for Auburn this offseason, but it also lost three players to the portal.

The Tigers already added Elyjah Freeman, Emeka Opurum, KeShawn Murphy, Kevin Overton and Keyshawn Hall from the transfer portal. However, Addarin Scott, Chad Baker-Mazara and Jahki Howard departed the program.

Ace Bailey declares for NBA draft

NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament First Round-Rutgers vs USC - Source: Imagn

After just one season of college basketball, Rutgers freshman Ace Bailey has declared for the 2025 NBA draft on Wednesday. He is projected to be the No. 3 pick, according to ESPN. At only 18 years old, he will be one of the youngest players on the board.

Bailey had an impressive year at Rutgers, averaging 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. He earned a spot on the Big Ten all-freshman team and was also named to the All-Big Ten third-team.

