NBA bound Ace Bailey drops 4-word reaction to huge mural for Rutgers’ freshman

By Arnold
Modified May 19, 2025 19:57 GMT
Ace Bailey is widely projected as a top five pick at this year's NBA draft. The Rutgers star decided to go pro after playing one season of college basketball.

Although Bailey spent just one year with the Scarlet Knights, he had a big impact on the team. The locals in Piscataway, New Jersey, also honored him with a huge mural in the city.

On Monday, Bailey flaunted it on his Instagram story, with a four-word message.

"I love my city423," Bailey wrote.
Bailey played at McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Georgia, before committing to Rutgers.

In his lone season with the Scarlet Knights, Bailey averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Across 30 games, the guard made 46.0% of his field goals and 34.6% of his 3-pointers.

Despite Bailey's impressive performances, Rutgers failed to reach the NCAA Tournament last season. The Scarlet Knights ended with a 15-17 (7-13) overall record, losing their first game of the Big Ten conference tournament against the USC Trojans.

Ace Bailey is projected as a top 5 pick in the 2025 NBA draft

Ace Bailey is considered one of the finest prospects in this year's NBA draft. He is tipped as a top five pick, with many analysts suggesting that the Philadelphia 76ers could take him at No. 3.

While Cooper Flagg is projected as the No. 1 pick, Bailey's Rutgers teammate Dylan Harper is expected to be drafted at No. 2.

Bailey was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team and the All-Big Ten third-team in his only season at Rutgers. However, it will be interesting to see where he will land in the NBA.

Here's the list of the top 10 teams at this year's NBA draft:

  1. Dallas Mavericks
  2. San Antonio Spurs
  3. Philadelphia 76ers
  4. Charlotte Hornets
  5. Utah Jazz
  6. Washington Wizards
  7. New Orleans Pelicans
  8. Brooklyn Nets
  9. Toronto Raptors
  10. Houston Rockets
Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

