NBA bound Ace Bailey drops 4-word reaction to huge mural for Rutgers’ freshman

Ace Bailey is widely projected as a top five pick at this year's NBA draft. The Rutgers star decided to go pro after playing one season of college basketball.

Although Bailey spent just one year with the Scarlet Knights, he had a big impact on the team. The locals in Piscataway, New Jersey, also honored him with a huge mural in the city.

On Monday, Bailey flaunted it on his Instagram story, with a four-word message.

"I love my city423," Bailey wrote.

Bailey played at McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Georgia, before committing to Rutgers.

In his lone season with the Scarlet Knights, Bailey averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Across 30 games, the guard made 46.0% of his field goals and 34.6% of his 3-pointers.

Despite Bailey's impressive performances, Rutgers failed to reach the NCAA Tournament last season. The Scarlet Knights ended with a 15-17 (7-13) overall record, losing their first game of the Big Ten conference tournament against the USC Trojans.

Ace Bailey is projected as a top 5 pick in the 2025 NBA draft

Former Rutgers star Ace Bailey - Source: Getty

Ace Bailey is considered one of the finest prospects in this year's NBA draft. He is tipped as a top five pick, with many analysts suggesting that the Philadelphia 76ers could take him at No. 3.

While Cooper Flagg is projected as the No. 1 pick, Bailey's Rutgers teammate Dylan Harper is expected to be drafted at No. 2.

Bailey was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team and the All-Big Ten third-team in his only season at Rutgers. However, it will be interesting to see where he will land in the NBA.

Here's the list of the top 10 teams at this year's NBA draft:

Dallas Mavericks San Antonio Spurs Philadelphia 76ers Charlotte Hornets Utah Jazz Washington Wizards New Orleans Pelicans Brooklyn Nets Toronto Raptors Houston Rockets

