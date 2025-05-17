NBA-bound Ace Bailey drops heartfelt 3-word reaction as sister Airiel Bailey celebrates graduation with family & friends

Family means everything to Ace Bailey, and he made that clear once again this week. The talented forward took a moment to celebrate a special milestone back home.

On Saturday, Bailey reposted a photo on Instagram stories congratulating his sister, Airiel Bailey, on her graduation.

“Congratulations lil sis,” Bailey wrote in the inscribed caption on the post.

Credit: IG/@acebailey

Despite the busy schedule and pressure of the draft process, the forward made time to show love and support to his sibling.

Bailey, who played only one season in college basketball, turned plenty of heads with his performance throughout the campaign.

The forward came in with big expectations and, for the most part, delivered, showing flashes of brilliance that reminded everyone why he was considered one of the top prospects in his class. Despite Rutgers finishing with a 15-17 record, Bailey and his teammate, Dylan Harper, shone.

The forward led the team in rebounds (7.2) and steals (1.4), while he was only behind Harper (19.4) in scoring, averaging 17.6 points.

Once the season wrapped, Ace Bailey did not waste time, as he declared for the 2025 NBA draft, confident in the path ahead. Calling it the natural next step, he announced his decision on social media, thanking coaches and teammates while stating his readiness for the challenge.

Bailey was one of the 75 players invited to the NBA draft combine, where he clocked the second-fastest in the pro lane agility drill (3.12 seconds), only behind his Rutgers teammate Harper (3.16).

Ace Bailey makes a bold claim during the NBA draft combine broadcast

Ace Bailey showed how much self-confidence he possesses during ESPN's draft combine broadcast on Friday.

The forward was asked about two strengths and one weakness in his game, and his response was that of a player with an elite mentality.

"Ain't got no weaknesses and I got more than two strengths, big dog," Bailey responded.

Bailey is a projected top-3 pick, having recently fallen behind Rutgers teammate Harper after being ranked No. 2. The NBA draft is scheduled for June 25 and 26 at the Barclays Center in New York.

