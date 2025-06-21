NBA-bound Cooper Flagg drops 3-word reaction to major announcement involving him 

Former Duke star Cooper Flagg is projected to be the first pick in the 2025 NBA draft. If anything other than the Dallas Mavericks selecting Flagg first on draft night happens, it would be a massive shock. With the draft set to take place on Wednesday, many eligible draftees are appearing more in the media, including Flagg.
On Thursday, the AT&T Instagram account announced the Flaggship Experience. It will begin on Saturday and run through Wednesday. On Sunday, Cooper Flagg will appear for a meet and greet with fans. On Friday, Flagg reposted the post to his Instagram story, dropping a three-word reaction.
"See you soon," Flagg wrote.
Flagg will meet with fans on Sunday as part of his partnership with AT&T. The former Duke star has also been featured on a billboard in Times Square to promote the event.
The exact time for the event has not yet been announced. AT&T included in the caption that fans should "Stay tuned for more details."
Flagg played one college season before declaring for the 2025 NBA draft. In that season, he helped the Blue Devils reach the Final Four of March Madness before being eliminated from the tournament by the Houston Cougars.
Flagg is one of the most hyped up NBA draft prospects in recent years. He was the projected first pick coming into the season and maintained his top spot after a stellar year. He averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.4 steals per game this past season.
Cooper Flagg is one of three Duke players projected to go in the top three of the 2025 NBA draft
Most fans are familiar with Cooper Flagg and that he is the projected first pick in the 2025 NBA draft. However, fans who only follow the NBA and not college basketball might not be aware that two more Duke players are projected to go in the top 10.
Kon Knueppel is also projected to be a top 10 pick and could even slide into the top five. He played one season in college before declaring for the draft, averaging 14.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.7 apg and 1.0 spg.
Duke's Khaman Maluach is also projected to go towards the end of the top 10. The Toronto Raptors are a team that he is often mocked to. He declared for the 2025 NBA draft after one college season, averaging 8.6 ppg, 6.6 rpg and 1.3 bpg.
