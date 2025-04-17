NBA draft-bound Alex Karaban and Liam McNeeley get candid on Dan Hurley's "competitive spirit

Dan Hurley garnered a lot of respect and appreciation from his players throughout his head coaching career with the UConn Huskies — cases in point: Alex Karaban and Liam McNeeley.

Karaban and McNeeley have had the valuable experience of learning under Hurley's direction during their time with the Huskies. As one of the best coaches in the country, he gets a lot of attention from the media for his erratic behavior on the court, especially towards officials.

However, neither player minds Hurley's actions, as reported in an interview with Ryan D'Agostino of Esquire. They love it.

“We love it as players. He gives off a passion and such a competitive spirit that you don’t see often anymore in today’s college basketball. We build off his energy, and we build off his passion, because we see how much he cares,” Karaban said about Dan Hurley.

“I’m sure Coach has probably done some things he wishes he hadn’t,” McNeeley said. “But I’m riding with Coach every day of the week.” He paused, still smiling. “I’m riding with Coach no matter what.”

What lies ahead for Dan Hurley, UConn

Dan Hurley may be controversial in the eyes of many fans, but the respect he has from Alex Karaban and Liam McNeeley, among many players, would matter more to him.

Karaban and McNeeley benefited from playing for Hurley and the UConn Huskies. They developed into high-level players as the program remained among the best teams in the country.

In three seasons, Alex Karaban - with 12.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and a block per game in 111 games - powered the Huskies to successive national championships (2023 and 2024) and earned second-team Big East All-Conference honors.

Meanwhile, Liam McNeeley excelled as a top freshman, winning the Big East's Freshman of the Year Award with averages of 14.5 points, six rebounds and 2.3 assists over 24 games. Both are projected as first-round NBA draft picks.

McNeeley declared while Karaban considers entering the draft or staying at UConn. Their chances of being first-round selections remain strong.

Dan Hurley has achieved a great deal in his career, including national championships and helping players reach the NBA. Alex Karaban and Liam McNeeley could enhance Hurley's reputation as one of the best college basketball coaches.

About the author Richard Pereira Richard Pereira joined Sportskeeda in October 2024 as a College Basketball Writer. He earned his degree from Florida Atlantic University in 2023 and has been covering the school's athletic programs since 2020, serving as a Sports Editor at the FAU University Press.



He was granted the unique opportunity to report on the men's basketball team's journey to the Final Four in Houston for FAU Owls Nest during March Madness. His writing experience expanded with prior roles at GIVEMESPORT and Athlon Sports, consistently striving to improve as a sports journalist. Know More

