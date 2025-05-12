NBA draft projections for Auburn players ft. Johni Broome

Auburn had a Final Four run, but now has to retool much of its roster. The Tigers don't have a massive superstar who is a surefire high pick. That said, Auburn does have a pair of likely picks (pending a difficult stay-or-go decision) and a couple of other possibilities. Here's a rundown on the Tigers' draft situations.

Ad

NBA Draft Projections for Auburn players

Auburn's Tahaad Pettiford has a tough stay-or-go decision with the NBA Draft. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Ad

Trending

Johni Broome

After two years at Morehead State, the 6-foot-10 Broome matured into a college star with the Tigers. Last season, he averaged 18.6 points and 10.8 boards per game. Broome was one of the best players in the nation. He's an excellent shot blocker and developed into a credible perimeter threat.

Broome figures to go late in the first round of the draft. He's a little undersized for an NBA center and isn't an exceptionally explosive athlete. But he's mature, capable, and seems likely to have a solid NBA career playing within his defined role.

Ad

Tahaad Pettiford

The 6-foot-1 Pettiford faces a tough stay-or-go decision after an elite freshman season. Pettiford averaged 11.6 points and 3.0 assists per game. He shot 37% from 3-point range. Pettiford averaged 15.2 points and 3.6 assists per game in Auburn's NCAA Tournament run.

The issue for Pettiford is that he could go between the end of the first round and the middle of the second round. Perhaps the NBA Draft Combine will help him clarify his stay-or-go decision.

Ad

Miles Kelly

Kelly is a much longer shot as a pick. He and Dylan Cardwell were invited to the NBA G-League Combine. A transfer from Georgia Tech, the 6-foot-4 Kelly averaged 11.3 points and 3.7 boards per game. Kelly shot 38% from 3-point range. His perimeter scoring skills could lift him into the draft, but Kelly might also go unchosen.

Dylan Cardwell

The 6-foot-11 Cardwell is another long-shot NBA guy. He averaged 5.0 points and 5.1 rebounds per game last season. Cardwell is a competent rebounder and shot blocker, but his offensive game is lacking. If a team likes him as a defense and rebounding component, he could sneak into the second round, but he could also go undrafted.

Ad

Dylan Jones

Jones transferred from Florida International to Auburn, where he played two seasons. Last year, the 6-foot-4 Jones averaged 10.9 points and 2.6 assists per game. Jones shot 42% and 41% from 3-point range in his two seasons at Auburn. That could be his NBA ticket, although it's much more likely that he'll go undrafted.

What do you think of Auburn's NBA Draft prospects? Share your take below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here