NBA draft projections for Duke players ft. Cooper Flagg

Off a Final Four run, Duke figures to have a trio of NBA Draft lottery picks. The Blue Devils have been a top program for developing NBA talent and the 2025 class doesn't show any kind of shift from that situation. That said, there are a couple of other Duke prospects whose situation is a bit less rosy. Here's a rundown on the Blue Devils.

Ad

NBA Draft Porjections for Duke Players

Duke's Kon Knueppel is likely to be a high NBA Draft lottery pick. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Ad

Trending

Cooper Flagg

Flagg came to college expected to be the top player picked in the 2025 NBA Draft. He left the same way. In his season of college, Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. Flagg shot 39% from 3-point range. He was likely the best player in the nation and earned his NBA Draft projection.

Whoever wins the NBA Draft lottery will hurriedly draft Flagg with the top pick. He's NBA ready and a capable three-level scorer and an athletic defender. The only things that could derail Flagg in the NBA are injuries or off-court issues. Otherwise, the projected top pick will make some GM look very smart for picking him No. 1.

Ad

Kon Knueppel

The top wing scorer in the draft class, Knueppel figures to be a lottery pick, likely one in the range between picks 5-10. Knueppel average 14.4 points and 4.0 boards per game. He shot 41% from 3-point range and 91% from the foul line.

Coming into school, Knueppel was regarded as a deadly shooter. He was that, but his all-around game was a bit stronger than expected. He's not quite the sure thing that Cooper Flagg is, but he's well worth a high-to-mid lottery draft slot.

Ad

Khaman Maluach

Maluach is a 7-foot-2 post project, albeit one who averaged 8.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Maluach shot 71% in his year at Duke and showed solid shot-blocking skills. He is raw, but shows flashes of NBA-level skills.

Maluach has much work to do in offensive development, but his size and defensive skills can't be taught. He's likely to go around the tenth pick in the draft. Potentially elite center prospects are too valuable to ask too many questions.

Ad

Tyrese Proctor

The 6-foot-5 Proctor has had three solid seasons at Duke. Last year, he averaged 12.4 points per game, but his assists dipped from 3.7 per game to 2.2 per game. He did shoot 41% from 3-point range.

Proctor has been essentially the same prospect for three years. He's a solid, team player who can run the offense and will look capable on defense. But Proctor isn't an elite finisher and has some attributes of both guard positions, but won't be elite at either guard spot. In the best of worlds, he could dip into the end of the first round, but is more likely a second-round prospect.

Ad

Sion James

A transfer from Tulane, the 6-foot-5 James averaged 8.6 points and 4.2 boards per game. He did shoot 41% from 3-point range. But James doesn't have elite NBA skills in any area. He might be worth a second-round pick for his developing shot and defense, but could also go undrafted.

What do you think of our Duke projections? Share your take below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here