NBA draft projections for Duke players ft. Cooper Flagg

Off a Final Four run, Duke figures to have a trio of NBA Draft lottery picks. The Blue Devils have been a top program for developing NBA talent and the 2025 class doesn't show any kind of shift from that situation. That said, there are a couple of other Duke prospects whose situation is a bit less rosy. Here's a rundown on the Blue Devils.
NBA Draft Porjections for Duke Players
Cooper Flagg
Flagg came to college expected to be the top player picked in the 2025 NBA Draft. He left the same way. In his season of college, Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. Flagg shot 39% from 3-point range. He was likely the best player in the nation and earned his NBA Draft projection.
Whoever wins the NBA Draft lottery will hurriedly draft Flagg with the top pick. He's NBA ready and a capable three-level scorer and an athletic defender. The only things that could derail Flagg in the NBA are injuries or off-court issues. Otherwise, the projected top pick will make some GM look very smart for picking him No. 1.
Kon Knueppel
The top wing scorer in the draft class, Knueppel figures to be a lottery pick, likely one in the range between picks 5-10. Knueppel average 14.4 points and 4.0 boards per game. He shot 41% from 3-point range and 91% from the foul line.
Coming into school, Knueppel was regarded as a deadly shooter. He was that, but his all-around game was a bit stronger than expected. He's not quite the sure thing that Cooper Flagg is, but he's well worth a high-to-mid lottery draft slot.
Khaman Maluach
Maluach is a 7-foot-2 post project, albeit one who averaged 8.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Maluach shot 71% in his year at Duke and showed solid shot-blocking skills. He is raw, but shows flashes of NBA-level skills.
Maluach has much work to do in offensive development, but his size and defensive skills can't be taught. He's likely to go around the tenth pick in the draft. Potentially elite center prospects are too valuable to ask too many questions.
Tyrese Proctor
The 6-foot-5 Proctor has had three solid seasons at Duke. Last year, he averaged 12.4 points per game, but his assists dipped from 3.7 per game to 2.2 per game. He did shoot 41% from 3-point range.
Proctor has been essentially the same prospect for three years. He's a solid, team player who can run the offense and will look capable on defense. But Proctor isn't an elite finisher and has some attributes of both guard positions, but won't be elite at either guard spot. In the best of worlds, he could dip into the end of the first round, but is more likely a second-round prospect.
Sion James
A transfer from Tulane, the 6-foot-5 James averaged 8.6 points and 4.2 boards per game. He did shoot 41% from 3-point range. But James doesn't have elite NBA skills in any area. He might be worth a second-round pick for his developing shot and defense, but could also go undrafted.
