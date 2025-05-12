NBA draft projections for Kentucky players ft. Koby Brea

Kentucky hasn't failed to have a first-round pick in the NBA Draft since 2009. It's probably worth noting that was the last NBA Draft before John Calipari arrived at Kentucky. Under Coach Cal, Kentucky was an NBA Draft training ground. But things have changed under Mark Pope.

Kentucky is unlikely to have any first round picks in the 2025 draft. The Wildcats do have several potential second round picks. Here's a rundown on the Wildcats' NBA Draft situation.

NBA Draft Projections of Kentucky Players

Guard Koby Brea could be a significant NBA Draft pick. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Koby Brea

Brea is perhaps the most likely draft pick of the Kentucky squad. The 6-foot-6 wing averaged 11.6 points per game and connected on 44% of his 3-point opportunities. Brea played four seasons at Dayton before that. He shot 50% from 3-point range in 2023-24.

The issue with Brea is that he's not shown much ability to handle the ball, create his own shot, or defend. He is a one-tool player, although it is an impressive and significant tool. Some early projections have included Brea in the second round of the NBA Draft, which seems plausible with a team needing perimeter scoring.

Amari Williams

The 6-foot-10 forward is another plausible second round pick. Last year, he averaged 10.9 points and 8.5 boards per game. Williams played previously at Drexel. He's an athletic big, but is a big undersized in the post. He can rebound, run the floor and is a surprisingly good passer in the post.

The issue that Williams faces, other than being a bit undersized and a non-shooter, is that he doesn't have one particular area of dominance. Shooting aside, he's solid in many areas, but might do better as a prospect if he had a particular strength. He's still projected as a potential second round pick.

Otega Oweh

Oweh is a big draft question mark. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 16.2 points and 4.7 boards per game. He shot 36% from 3-point range. Oweh put his name in the draft, but has another season of eligibility should he choose to return to Kentucky. Oweh's not the smoothest of shooters nor is he particularly suited as a point guard.

If he was a little better as a ball-handler or perimeter shooter, Oweh could settle in as a one or two. As a combo guard, he's kind of a fringe prospect. He could likely be a second-round pick, but may well instead return to Kentucky.

Andrew Carr

The 6-foot-9 forward from Wake Forest, Carr was a solid college player, but lacks explosive athleticism. He scored 10.3 points and grabbed 4.7 boards per game at Kentucky. If Carr was taller or more athletic, he'd be more viable as a draft prospect.

Jaxson Robinson

A 6-foot-7 guard, Robinson scored 13.0 points per game before his season was ended prematurely by injury in February. Robinson showed moments of NBA athleticism. But in the end, he doesn't fit neatly into an NBA-ready box and is likely to go undrafted.

Lamont Butler

Butler averaged 11.4 points and 4.3 assists per game, battling his own injuries down the stretch of the season. The 6-foot-2 guard shot a career best 39% from 3-point range, but he's really not a comfortable perimeter scorer. He is an athletic defender, but at just 6-foot-2, is a bit small for the NBA. He's likely to go unpicked.

What's your take on Kentucky's NBA Draft prospects? Share your take below in our comments section!

