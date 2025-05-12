NBA draft projections for UConn players ft. Liam McNeeley

The UConn Huskies had a tough season after winning back-to-back NCAA titles. A thin 2025 NBA Draft class from UConn suggests the issues of the past season may have been rooted in talent. The Huskies have one likely first round pick, but every remaining draft situation is increasingly more complicated. Here's a rundown on UConn's NBA Draft projections.

NBA Draft Projections for UConn Players

Liam McNeeley is an almost-certain first round pick after a one-and-done season with UConn. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Liam McNeeley

The 6-foot-7 star freshman had his share of ups and downs, but flashed the elite wing scoring game that will make him an NBA Draft pick. McNeeley averaged 14.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. He shot just 32% from 3-point range, but is a better shooter than those numbers would attest.

There are still question marks around McNeeley's consistency and athleticism. But his three-level scoring potential will make McNeeley a likely mid first round pick. He could even climb into the bottom of the draft lottery, but that's uncertain.

Samson Johnson

The 6-foot-10 Johnson had his first starting season as a senior. He averaged 7.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game for the Huskies. Johnson shot 77% last season and shot 73% for his college career. That attests to the limited nature of his offensive game.

Johnson is a defender, rebounder and shot blocker. But he played well in the recent Portmsouth Invitational Tournament and could make a nice late second round fit for the right NBA team. That's his best shot at getting chosen.

Hassan Diarra

A 6-foot-2 point guard who played two years at Texas A&M before transferring to UConn, Diarra moved into a starting role as a senior. He averaged 7.7 points and 5.7 assists per game in the last season. A capable defender and distributor, Diarra was a fine college player but his NBA future is shaky.

Diarra shot 29% from 3-point range as a senior. His scoring skills aren't enough to sustain NBA Draft hopes for a 6-foot-2 guard. He could sneak into the second round, but is much more likely to go undrafted.

Alex Karaban*

Karaban has already removed his name from the draft, but had entered it and was considered by many teams. The junior forward averaged 14.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last year. The 6-foot-8 veteran has been a three-year starter for the Huskies.

Karaban's offensive game is largely reliant on playing with other creators. In his college career, he averages 9.3 shots per game, which includes 5.2 3-point attempts per game. That said, he's a capable shooter, a solid defender, and a veteran of two NCAA titles. He was expected to be a high second-round pick before he chosen to return to school.

What do you think of UConn's Draft projections? Share your take on those Huskies below in our comments section!

