NBA Draft: Who are the Participants in the 2024 Portsmouth Invitational Tournament?

The 2024 Portsmouth Invitational Tournament takes place on Apr. 17-20 at Churchland High School in Portsmouth, VA. The four-day event breaks out prospects onto teams that compete in a tournament-style setting ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft.

The tournament invites 64 senior college basketball players to help improve their potential draft stock. In the past, the tournament has welcomed household names, like Scottie Pippen, Tim Hardaway, Dennis Rodman and Jimmy Butler.

At the 2023 tournament, the likes of Toumani Camara, Craig Porter Jr., Trey Jemison and Hunter Tyson participated, and all three are now playing minutes in the NBA.

Who is participating in the 2024 Portsmouth Invitational Tournament?

The 64 players competing at the 2024 Portsmouth Invitational Tournament has been released, with the 64 names and the school they attended are as follows:

Sam Griffin (Wyoming)

Clarence Daniels (New Hampshire)

Tyler Burton (Villanova)

Eric Gaines (UAB)

Quincy Guerrier (Illinois)

Jahvon Quinerly (Memphis)

AJ Hoggard (Michigan State)

Donta Scott (Maryland)

KJ Jones (Emmanuel)

Ali Ali (Akron)

RayJ Dennis (Baylor)

Jamison Battle (Ohio State)

Jamarion Sharpe (Ole Miss)

Tyler Wahl (Wisconsin)

Fardaws Aimaq (California)

Allen Flanigan (Ole Miss)

Tolu Smith III (Mississippi State)

DJ Horne (NC State)

Keenan Blackshear (Nevada)

Marcus Domask (Illinois)

Jahmir Young (Maryland)

Tristan Enaruna (Cleveland State)

Sean East (Missouri)

Jordan Wright (LSU)

Tyrese Samuel (Florida)

Ta’Lon Cooper (South Carolina)

Enrique Freeman (Akron)

Alex Ducas (Saint Mary’s)

Tyler Robertson (Portland)

Jermaine Couisnard (Oregon)

Tyrece Radford (Texas A&M)

Riley Minix (Morehead State)

Will Baker (LSU)

Josh Oduro (Providence)

TJ Bickerstaff (James Madison)

Aaron Estrada (Alabama)

Kalib Boone (UNLV)

Keylan Boone (UNLV)

Jarod Lucas (Jarod Lucas)

Branden Carlson (Utah)

Kevin Cross (Tulane)

Isaiah Crawford (Louisiana Tech)

Kyle Rode (Liberty)

Vonterius Woolbright (Western Carolina)

Max Abbas (Texas)

Tyson Walker (Michigan State)

Isaac Jones (Washington State)

Malevy Leons (Bradley)

Jesse Edwards (West Virginia)

Quincy Olivari (Xavier)

Xavier Johnson (Southern Illinois)

Hunter Cattoor (Virginia Tech)

Joel Soriano (St. John’s)

Shahada Wells (McNeese)

Drew Pember (UNC Asheville)

Fans can stream the games for free live on the Portsmouth Invitational website.

