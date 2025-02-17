NC State coach Kevin Keatts floats idea of bringing 2024 Final Four stars DJ Burns, DJ Horne and Casey Morsell on the team: "I might get them"

Every college basketball coach dreams of leading their team to an NCAA championship. NC State coach Kevin Keatts understands the level of talent and teamwork required to reach that pinnacle. In 2024, his team came close to achieving that goal, guiding the Wolfpack to their first Final Four appearance in over 40 years, thanks to the performances of DJ Burns Jr., DJ Horne and Casey Morsell.

Keatts hinted at the idea of bringing them back in the postgame conference following NC State's 70-62 win over Boston College on Saturday.

"It was great to have those three in the building: both DJs and Casey Morsell," Keatts said. "And it reminds you, just seven, eight, nine months ago, man, we just cut down nets as ACC champions and for the Final Four.

"But you never know, I might get them in. With this new legislation that's coming, you may be able to get a particular former player and play them two games throughout your year. I just gotta pick which two it's gonna be."

NC State's 2024 NCAA Tournament run was remarkable. Burns played a major role and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the South Region. With a dominant 29-point performance, he helped the Wolfpack defeat Duke in the Elite Eight. He averaged 18.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in the tournament.

Horne also had a standout season and earned second-team All-ACC honors. He scored 29 points against North Carolina in the ACC Tournament final, securing NC State's spot in March Madness.

Meanwhile, Morsell was a key defensive player for the Wolfpack. Even though he was held scoreless in the Final Four, his impact was significant. In the ACC tournament, he had a 25-point game against Louisville in the first round, although NC State ultimately lost to Purdue in the Final Four 63-50.

Kevin Keatts' NC State needs a boost this season

Since leaving NC State, DJ Burns, DJ Horne and Casey Morsell have taken different paths. While Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts' comments may have been lighthearted, the team could use a boost this season.

"But what I'm saying is, you know, when you got basketball, it's a long season. You're never out of it," Keatts said.

NC State is 16th in the ACC with an overall record of 10-15 (3-11). The Wolfpack's struggles on the road have been glaring as they have yet to secure an away victory in seven games. With the program looking to rebuild, the impact of Burns, Horne and Morsell remains a reminder of what NC State basketball can achieve.

