NC State DJ Burns sheds 45 pounds in 6 weeks with 'no Ozempic' and 5 AM workouts, reveals NBA insider Shams Charania

The ex-NC State Wolfpack forward DJ Burns was one to watch in the NCAA Tournament last season. Burns led the Wolfpack to the Final Four and continues to show signs of improvement, heading into the NBA Draft.

NBA insider Shams Charania observed the 6-foot-7 forward at pro day and was told that he lost 45 pounds over the last six-and-a-half weeks. Burns also told Charania that his remarkable weight loss was a result of his early-morning cardio workouts and that he was done with the diabetes and weight loss drug "Ozempic."

"DJ Burns Jr, NC State big man led that team to the Final Four, ACC Tournament MVP. There was a big deal made about his size, his frame, his weight, he was listed at 275 pounds when he finished the season in college," said Shams Charania. "I saw him at the Pro Day yesterday, he looked totally different."

"D.J. Burns told me he has lost 45 pounds in the last six and a half weeks. He said he is doing cardio workouts at 5 A.M. He told me 'No Ozempic', he has been doing workouts four days a week at 5 a.m., cardio workouts specifically that early in the morning. I saw him, he looked totally different. Shout out to DJ Burns Jr., he is trying to make a name for himself."

Will we see DJ Burns in the NBA this season?

The modern-day basketball game is full of centers who are swift and can play like guards. However, Burns is disregarding that tradition. Burns averaged 12.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 53.1% from the field in the last season for the Wolfpack.

While a call from an NBA team might be unlikely, Burns has been working on himself tremendously well and could land on a Summer League or G League team.

However, if a call does come, Burns may be suited for teams like the New York Knicks as a supplement to Julius Randle. Burns could also back up Deandre Ayton for the Portland Trailblazers.

The Oklahoma City Thunder also need a strong defensive presence to back Chet Holmgren in the center or the power forward position and improve their defense. Another team that could call up Burns is the Boston Celtics. The Celtics would like to replace Al Horford and a combination of Xavier Tillman and Burns could benefit them.

It is always great to see a player working and trying to become the best version of himself. DJ Burns has put in the work and should be rewarded for it. Do you think he will play in the NBA this season?