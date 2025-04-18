  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • "NC State fans in shambles": Fans react as Indiana transfer forward Mackenzie Mgbako commits to Texas A&M

By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified Apr 18, 2025 14:02 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Second Round-Oregon vs Indiana - Source: Imagn
Former Indiana forward Mackenzie Mgbako was one of the most highly coveted players remaining in the transfer portal until Thursday. There were rumors that he could end up at NC State, Texas A&M or several other schools.

However, the decision has been made as on Thursday it was announced that the Hoosiers forward had committed to transfer to the Texas A&M Aggies.

Magbako spent the past two seasons with the Hoosiers, putting up nearly identical stat lines in both seasons. He was a full-time starter both seasons, starting every game he played those two years except for one. With two years of eligibility remaining, he is expected to have an immediate impact on the Texas A&M roster.

also-read-trending Trending
When the news that Mackenzie Mgbako is transferring to Texas A&M was posted on Instagram, many fans took to the comments to react. One fan even took the time to point out that this must be disappointing to NC State fans.

"NC State fans in shambles," one fan wrote.
"A&M will be better than Indiana. Good choice Mack !!," one fan commented.
"L. Dude should’ve went to state. He went from commmited to Duke to ditching them for Indiana now Texas A&M," one fan added.
With the news that Mgbako is not transferring to NC State, as was heavily rumored, several fans reacted negatively in the comments on Instagram.

"NC State most classless fan base in the nation stays in shambles," one fan wrote.
"Hope his coach pushes him. Nice player but Woodson made him lazy..," one fan commented.
"NC State is in shambles rn lmaoooooo," one fan added.
Images via the comments of the Instagram post.
Texas A&M adds to its strong transfer portal class with former five-star Mackenzie Mgbako

The Texas A&M Aggies had a disappointing second-round exit from March Madness. As a result, the coaching staff got to work on improving the team for next season through the transfer portal.

With the addition of Mackenzie Mgbako, the Aggies now have three transfer portal additions. Mgbako joins Zach Clemence and Jacari Lane, who had already joined the team earlier in the transfer window.

Zach Clemence joins the team after spending three years with the Kansas Jayhawks in a limited role. Jacari Lane joins the Aggies after spending three seasons with the North Alabama Lions.

He was the team's leading scorer last season, averaging 17.3 points per game. It will be interesting to see how much these additions help the Aggies next season.

Alexander O'Reilly

Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.

His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.

Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.

Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
