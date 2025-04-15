“NC State needed him this year”: College hoops fans react as Mike James commits to Vanderbilt

Former NC State guard Mike James has committed to Vanderbilt for the 2025-26 season. On3's Joe Tipton reported on Tuesday that the guard has left the Wolfpack after just one year without featuring for the team.

James suffered a serious knee injury that ended his 2024-25 season, joining a list of NC State’s players who were signed but never featured.

James spent his freshman and sophomore years at Louisville. He played 64 games across those seasons, averaging 10.1 points per game in 2022-23 and 12.6 ppg in 2023-24.

The decision surprised many fans, as there was widespread expectation that he would finally suit up for the Wolfpack following his redshirt season.

Tipton posted the news on Instagram, and fans reacted in the comment section.

“Good pick up. Be great @mikejames0,” a user wrote.

“Wolfpack legend,” a fan said.

“NC State legend Mike James,” another wrote.

Credit: IG/@tiptonedits

Some fans were unhappy with this decision, while others insisted he does not return to the Cardinals.

“NC state needed him this year,” a fan wrote.

“Don't come back to the ville,” another fan wrote.

“Long as you don’t go back to Louisville…..we don’t care. 3rd college in 3 years,” someone else wrote.

Credit: IG/@tiptonedits

The Commodores brought in the 6-foot-5 guard to restore size in their backcourt after AJ Hoggard and Chris Manon left the team.

James shot 34.8% from beyond the arc at Louisville. The guard has two years of eligibility left at the collegiate level, having also redshirted in 2021-22 when he tore his Achilles.

Mike James becomes Vanderbilt's fourth commit

NCAA Basketball: Boston College at Louisville - Source: Imagn

The Commodores are rebuilding their roster, having lost a host of players. Jaylen Carey, Alex Hemenway, Karris Bilal, Jordan Williams and JaQualon Roberts have entered the transfer portal.

James became Vanderbilt's fourth signing via the transfer portal after Frankie Collins, Jaylen Washington and Mason Nicholson.

Mark Byington is looking to improve his team’s performance from the 2024-25 season when they reached the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2017.

