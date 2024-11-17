  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • NC State vs. TCU: Box score, stats, and summary feat. Hailey Van Lith (Nov. 17)

NC State vs. TCU: Box score, stats, and summary feat. Hailey Van Lith (Nov. 17)

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Nov 17, 2024 22:45 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Big 12 Basketball Media Day - Source: Imagn
TCU Horned Frogs guard Hailey Van Lith ahead of NC State vs TCU (Credits: IMAGN)

No. 13-ranked NC State Wolfpack fell just short on the road to the TCU Horned Frogs 76-73.

This game was close throughout the four quarters, but it ended as Aziaha James missed a game-tying 3-pointer. These teams were able to play well, but the Horned Frogs feasted off the announced 3,320 attendees to hold onto their lead in a tough fourth quarter.

The Wolfpack (2-2) will likely drop after losing their second game this season and need to get more production out of their starting lineup. The Horned Frogs (4-0) remain undefeated and only used a seven-woman rotation to pull off the victory.

also-read-trending Trending

Let's dive deeper into the box score to see how far the game has gone.

NC State vs. TCU box score

NC State vs. TCU box score

Team

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Final Score

NC State

18

13

21

21

73

TCU

15

18

29

14

76

NC State Wolfpack box score

Player

Position

FGM-A

3PM-A

FTM-A

OREB

REB

AST

STL

BLK

TO

PF

PTS

Mallory Collier

C

0-2

0-0

1-2

1

4

0

0

0

0

3

1

Zamareya Jones

G

3-11

0-5

1-1

0

0

0

0

0

1

1

7

Zoe Brooks

G

6-12

2-4

1-2

0

6

3

0

0

1

2

15

Saniya Rives

G

8-16

0-2

0-0

0

5

2

1

1

0

2

16

Madison Hayes

G

2-3

2-3

0-0

0

5

0

0

0

0

1

6

Tilda Trygger

F

0-2

0-1

1-2

1

2

1

0

0

0

1

1

Maddie Cox

F

0-0

0-0

0-0

1

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

Lizzy Williamson

C

0-1

0-0

0-0

0

3

0

0

0

1

1

0

Laci Steele

G

0-1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Azaiaha James

F

10-18

5-11

2-2

0

5

2

1

0

2

3

27

TCU Horned Frogs box score

Player

Position

FGM-A

3PM-A

FTM-A

OREB

REB

AST

STL

BLK

TO

PF

PTS

Sedona Price

C

14-21

0-1

3-4

5

16

3

0

2

0

4

31

Donovyn Hunter

G

2-3

0-0

0-1

0

2

5

0

0

1

3

4

Madison Conner

G

4-15

2-8

1-1

2

6

4

1

0

1

2

11

Taylor Bigby

G

4-5

2-3

0-0

1

6

0

0

2

0

1

10

Hailey Van Lith

G

8-24

1-7

1-2

0

4

10

1

1

2

2

18

Aaliyah Roberson

F

1-2

0-0

0-0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

2

Agnes Emma-Nnopu

G

0-0

0-0

0-0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

NC State vs. TCU Game Summary

The NC State Wolfpack shot the basketball well with a 43.9/34.6/66.7 team shooting split, but it was not enough to secure the win.

They grabbed 35 total rebounds (six offensive, 29 defensive) but played a stagnant brand of basketball, with only eight assists on their 29 made baskets. Azaiah James dominated off the bench, but they need to improve their defense to win more games.

The TCU Horned Frogs had a big fourth quarter to win the game. They shot 45.2% from the field, 26.3% from deep, and only eight times at the free-throw line.

The team rebounded well, with 40 total rebounds (nine offensive, 31 defensive) and only turning the ball over four times. The Horned Frogs controlled the paint, scoring 42 points in that part of the court.

The Horned Frogs had a 12-point lead at one point and held onto it, resulting in a 76-73 win.

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by William Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी