NC State vs. TCU: Box score, stats, and summary feat. Hailey Van Lith (Nov. 17)

No. 13-ranked NC State Wolfpack fell just short on the road to the TCU Horned Frogs 76-73.

This game was close throughout the four quarters, but it ended as Aziaha James missed a game-tying 3-pointer. These teams were able to play well, but the Horned Frogs feasted off the announced 3,320 attendees to hold onto their lead in a tough fourth quarter.

The Wolfpack (2-2) will likely drop after losing their second game this season and need to get more production out of their starting lineup. The Horned Frogs (4-0) remain undefeated and only used a seven-woman rotation to pull off the victory.

Let's dive deeper into the box score to see how far the game has gone.

NC State vs. TCU box score

Team First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Final Score NC State 18 13 21 21 73 TCU 15 18 29 14 76

NC State Wolfpack box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Mallory Collier C 0-2 0-0 1-2 1 4 0 0 0 0 3 1 Zamareya Jones G 3-11 0-5 1-1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 7 Zoe Brooks G 6-12 2-4 1-2 0 6 3 0 0 1 2 15 Saniya Rives G 8-16 0-2 0-0 0 5 2 1 1 0 2 16 Madison Hayes G 2-3 2-3 0-0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1 6 Tilda Trygger F 0-2 0-1 1-2 1 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 Maddie Cox F 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lizzy Williamson C 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 3 0 0 0 1 1 0 Laci Steele G 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Azaiaha James F 10-18 5-11 2-2 0 5 2 1 0 2 3 27

TCU Horned Frogs box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Sedona Price C 14-21 0-1 3-4 5 16 3 0 2 0 4 31 Donovyn Hunter G 2-3 0-0 0-1 0 2 5 0 0 1 3 4 Madison Conner G 4-15 2-8 1-1 2 6 4 1 0 1 2 11 Taylor Bigby G 4-5 2-3 0-0 1 6 0 0 2 0 1 10 Hailey Van Lith G 8-24 1-7 1-2 0 4 10 1 1 2 2 18 Aaliyah Roberson F 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 Agnes Emma-Nnopu G 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0

NC State vs. TCU Game Summary

The NC State Wolfpack shot the basketball well with a 43.9/34.6/66.7 team shooting split, but it was not enough to secure the win.

They grabbed 35 total rebounds (six offensive, 29 defensive) but played a stagnant brand of basketball, with only eight assists on their 29 made baskets. Azaiah James dominated off the bench, but they need to improve their defense to win more games.

The TCU Horned Frogs had a big fourth quarter to win the game. They shot 45.2% from the field, 26.3% from deep, and only eight times at the free-throw line.

The team rebounded well, with 40 total rebounds (nine offensive, 31 defensive) and only turning the ball over four times. The Horned Frogs controlled the paint, scoring 42 points in that part of the court.

The Horned Frogs had a 12-point lead at one point and held onto it, resulting in a 76-73 win.

