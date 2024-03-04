NCAA all-time scoring record updated: Caitlin Clark's sensational college career scripts new history

Caitlin Clark made history on Sunday by becoming the all-time NCAA Division I scoring leader. She broke the 54-year-old record held by the late Pete Maravich when she made two free throws after a technical foul was called in the No. 6 Iowa’s game against No. 2 Ohio State on Sunday.

Clark, who had broken Kelsey Plum’s point record in women's basketball, entered the game 17 points shy of Maravich's record. She broke the long-standing record leader and didn't show any reaction. She disclosed at halftime that she wasn't aware about breaking the record.

Let's take a look at the all-time college basketball top scorer list.

All-time college basketball top scorers after Caitlin Clark

#1 Caitlin Clark, Iowa

Caitlin Clark became the new leading scorer in college basketball in the Ohio State game. The Hawkeyes point guard has 3,685 points, steering clear of Maravich in the standings.

Clark broke Lynette Woodward’s 3,649 points women's basketball record in the previous game. Woodward had set the record at Kansas from 1977 to 1981, before the NCAA‘s recognition of the women's game.

#2 Pete Maravich, LSU

Pete Maravich held the college basketball scoring record for 54 years before Caitlin Clark broke it. Pistol Pete played his legendary college career at LSU from 1967 to 1970.

During his three seasons with the Tigers, Maravich scored 3,667 points in 83 game, averaging an outstanding 44.2 points per game.

#3 Anthony Davis, Detroit Mercy

Taking advantage of COVID-19 extra year of eligibility, Anthony Davis went close to breaking Pete Maravich's long-standing record but was only three points short before the end of his career.

Davis played for Detroit Mercy from 2018 to 2023 and ended his college career with an astonishing 3,664 points in 144 games.

#4 Kelsey Plum, Washington

Kelsey Plum held the women's college basketball scoring record for six years before it was broken by Caitlin Clark this season. She took the record from Jack Stiles in 2017.

Plum played her college career at Washington from 2013 to 2017. She appeared 139 times for the Huskies, scoring an amazing 3,527 points.

#5 Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State

Kelsey Mitchell played college basketball at the same time as Plum, but she couldn't break the women's scoring record even though she also overtook Jack Stiles.

Mitchell played at Ohio State from 2014 to 2018, appearing in 139 games for the Buckeyes. She scored 3,402 points during her career in Columbus.