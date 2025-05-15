NCAA analyst claims “weird” BYU trio feat. AJ Dybantsa to be the “best top 3 in America”

BYU is building a solid team for the 2025-26 season, with the Cougars adding the No. 1 recruit, AJ Dybantsa, to their ranks, while they also signed top Baylor guard Robert Wright and retained the Big 12 Most Improved Player, Richie Saunders.

While speaking on “The Field of 68” on Wednesday, NCAA analyst Rob Dauster made a bold claim that BYU has the best top three in men’s Division One next season while addressing a point about who will be the 2026 No. 1 NBA draft pick.

“BYU has the best top three in America," Dauster said. “Robert Wright, Richie Saunders, AJ Dybantsa is, 1. as good of a top three as you could find, and 2. like the most random assortment of characters that you have there between Richie Saunders, AJ Dybantsa and Robert Wright all playing at BYU. [1:41-1:57]

“You got a kid from Boston, you got a kid from Philly, and you got Richie Saunders, who's like a normal BYU kid, all playing together on the same team. It is a weird mix, but I think it'll work.” [2:00-2:08].

Kevin Young, who took over as BYU's head coach last year, aims to enhance his team's performance from the previous season.

The Cougars finished third in the Big 12 (14-6), while they reached the NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen, posting a 26-10 record across the season.

Recruiting was a major statement of intent for BYU, as Dybantsa is the highest-rated recruit in the program’s history and the first ESPN five-star recruit ever to sign with the Cougars.

Adding Wright to the equation was also a major move, as the guard was highly sought after following a freshman season at Baylor, where he appeared in 35 games, starting 21, and averaged 11.5 points and 4.2 assists per game.

Saunders, who entered his name into the transfer portal after the 2023-24 season, opted to return to BYU, and it proved to be a great decision as he had his best year yet, earning a spot on the All-Big 12 First Team.

BYU gives a peek into a day in the life of AJ Dybantsa

Being the best of your class comes with a lot of attention, and Dybantsa is certainly having that right now. The incoming freshman gave a peek into how he spends a typical day in his life, and this was posted on the BYU Instagram page.

The clip showed him waking up at 6:42 a.m., before doing his morning routines, and heading out for practice. After practice, Dybantsa studied, worked some hours at McDonald's, and went out to get a bite before he headed home and wrapped up the video.

