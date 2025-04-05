NCAA analyst gives his 2 cents on Paige Bueckers’ comment on WNBA draft

UConn star Paige Bueckers has confirmed she will enter the 2025 WNBA draft, but she recently stressed that her focus remains on the present — not on which team may select her.

On Friday, Bueckers was asked whether she would mind playing for the Dallas Wings, who hold the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, where she is projected to go first.

"I don’t know," Bueckers said. "The reports are the reports. People write stories, and it’s whatever. Honestly, I’m not really worried about that at the moment. I’m just worried about being here, being present with the team and trying to get better every single day. So whatever the future may hold, it’s only in God’s hands."

Following her remarks, NCAA analyst Robin Lundberg commented that Bueckers isn’t trying to influence her draft destination, despite prior speculation about her preferences.

"She was vague at the beginning, ... and she said whatever happens, happens, essentially. But then saying no preference — I would take that as she's not trying to politic her way behind the scenes to a particular destination," Lundberg said (Timestamp 1:42-2:01)

He also noted that while Bueckers has the influence to exert pressure, she doesn't appear interested in doing so.

"Paige has the gravitas and the leverage. She's a big-time athlete. I mean, the non–Caitlin Clark division, Paige Bueckers is as big as anyone. So she could have tried to flex leverage and use it—that’s something—but she doesn’t strike me that way either," he added. (Timestamp 2:23-2:40)

Paige Bueckers led No. 2 UConn (35–3) to the Final Four after defeating No. 1 USC (31–4), 78–64, in the Elite Eight on Tuesday. The senior guard scored a game-high 31 points. She was followed by Sarah Strong, who tallied a double-double with 22 points and 17 rebounds, and Kaitlyn Chen, who added 15 points.

Geno Auriemma underscores Paige Bueckers' influence on UConn

UConn coach Geno Auriemma praised Paige Bueckers’ confidence and leadership, which left an impact on the Huskies program.

“I’ve admired that in her forever, that she believes in herself, whether you believe in her or not,” Auriemma said. “And I happen to believe in her 100,000%.”

The 23-year-old has scored 30 or more points in her last three tournament games, continuing to cement her legacy as one of the best players in UConn history.

She will look to keep that momentum going when the Huskies face No. 1 seed UCLA (34–2) on Saturday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, for a spot in the national championship game.

