NCAA analyst heaps praise upon Lauren Betts for being the “engine” for UCLA’s “historic season”

UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts is having quite the season in 2024-25, her third year of college basketball. In her second campaign with the nation’s consensus No. 1-ranked team, Betts has helped lead UCLA to a historic season, culminating in a Big Ten Tournament championship in the Bruins’ inaugural year in the conference.

As one of the leading candidates for the John R. Wooden Award, Betts is drawing increased attention. Among those recognizing her impact is college basketball analyst Alexa Philippou, who discussed Betts' case for the award in a YouTube video for ESPN on Monday.

"Lauren Betts has been the engine, propelling the Bruins to a historic year," Philippou said (3:20 mark). "The Bruins' 23-0 start wouldn't have been possible without Betts' stellar junior year play and growth."

"Since last season, she's sizably improved her scoring average, as well as her ability to find open teammates, and remains both one of the most efficient players and best rebounders in the country. Everything UCLA does, runs through her, including on the defensive end where she cemented herself as a premier paint protector."

Philippou also pointed to UCLA's November upset over defending national champion South Carolina as a testament to Betts' impact.

"Just look at UCLA's November upset over defending champion South Carolina, an outcome that catapulted the Bruins to their first ever No. 1 ranking in the AP poll, a spot they held for 12 weeks."

"Betts may not have been the game's top scorer, but made her presence felt with 14 rebounds, four assists and four blocks."

Now shifting focus beyond the Big Ten, the top-ranked Bruins, led by coach Cori Close, are setting their sights on a deep run in the national tournament later this month.

Lauren Betts named 2025 Big Ten MOP, DPOY

After leading the UCLA Bruins to the 2025 Big Ten Tournament title, Lauren Betts was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. She also earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors in a unanimous decision.

In her third collegiate season, Betts appears poised to lead the Bruins on a deep March Madness run. She is currently averaging a team-high 19.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.9 blocks per game.

