NCAA analyst shares timeline on UConn potentially ditching Big East for Big 12: "Never say never"

UConn's potential move to the Big 12 from the Big East has reportedly stalled. But conversations about the move continue to dominate the college sports community.In an interview with the Big East Energy Network on Tuesday, Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger expressed optimism that the Huskies can make the move to the Big 12, which is regarded as the country's top college basketball league in recent seasons.&quot;Yeah, I mean never say never, right? That is sort of the thought is that we'll have like, you know, at least a couple of years,&quot; Dellenger said (17:27). &quot;Probably, maybe two years until conversations need to be starting in 27/28. About that stretch of time where a lot of movement is expected, 2030 to 2032, right? You have a lot of contracts that sort of come open. The NCAA basketball tournament is one of them.&quot;Dellenger also said that the expiration of the Big 12 and Big 10 TV contracts could spark fresh conversations about UConn’s potential move to the Big 12.&quot;So there's a thought that if all that like at 2029 or 2030, if that's when it actually happens and schools move then, then you know usually go out 18 months to two years of when conversations need to happen for the movement to happen,&quot; Dellenger added. &quot;So I would guess, you know, in early 2027 that those conversations will start in earnest if they haven't started before that.&quot;Citing Clemson and Florida State's dropped lawsuit against the ACC, Dellenger said everyone's still nervous about the topic of athlete compensation and exit fees. However, he expressed hope that things would stabilize, enabling schools to change conferences.UConn basketball named &quot;Kentucky of the East&quot; by Rick PitinoUConn basketball is regarded as one of the most popular and successful in the country. The Huskies' basketball programs have combined 18 national championships, six for the men and 12 for the women. St. John's men's basketball coach Rick Pitino, who coached against the Huskies since his days at Providence in the 1980s, named them the favorites to win the Big East in the 2025-26 season.&quot;Connecticut is like the Kentucky of the east,” Pitino told CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. “They have the greatest fan following. Wherever you go, you’re going to see a UConn fan. Wherever you go in that neck of the woods, in the mid east so to speak, you see Kentucky. Those two fan bases travel the best and probably have the most passion in college basketball today.&quot;UConn men's basketball's quest for a three-peat fell short last season. However, the Huskies are preparing for a better campaign, with the potential return of All-American candidate Solo Ball, senior leader Alex Karaban and big man Tarris Reed Jr.