NCAA analyst stunned as Rob Wright commits to BYU for reportedly $3.5 million: “This is bananas”

Rob Wright stunned many when he transferred to BYU from Baylor on Thursday. The point guard joins the Cougars after receiving a whopping $3.5 million offer in NIL money.

Among the many who were left in awe with Wright's transfer to BYU was analyst Jeff Goodman.

"So, this is bananas," Goodman said on "The Field Of 68: After Dark" podcast (0:42).

"It's bananas, what's happened. He was signed with Baylor, I mean this was done, to go back to Baylor. Done, per my sources. And I don't know how it got to the point it did, but this is how it works, even if you sign now, people are going to try and flip you."

He continued:

"And I'm not saying a specific school did this, but there's stuff out there where people are hitting [up] your guy, mentors, AU coaches, and throwing out a bigger number than $1.5 [million] and that's what happened.

"And these other schools got involved at this point, and you can't blame them. Because the number right now is about $3 million."

Wright committed to Baylor in 2024. In his freshman year, he averaged 11.5 points, 4.2 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game.

Wright led the Bears to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, where they lost to Duke.

Although Wright was expected to return to Baylor for his sophomore season, he is now set to play for BYU next season.

Rob Wright will play alongside AJ Dybantsa at BYU next season

Former Baylor star Rob Wright - Source: Imagn

Rob Wright will play alongside AJ Dybantsa at BYU next season, in what promises to be a mouthwatering partnership. Dybantsa is a five-star recruit who committed to the Cougars in December last year.

According to Pete Nakos of On3, Dybantsa signed a $4.5 million NIL deal to join BYU. Now, it will be interesting to see how he fares at the collegiate level. He will also get support from Wright, who hit the ground running in his first season in the NCAA.

BYU made it to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament this past season. However, the Cougars crashed out of March Madness following a 113-88 loss to Alabama.

