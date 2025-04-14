NCAA analyst suspects “issue” between Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles as Notre Dame star commits to TCU

Former Notre Dame star guard Olivia Miles announced that she was going to forgo the 2025 WNBA draft. However, in a shocking move, she also announced that she was leaving the Fighting Irish and entering the transfer portal. She committed to the TCU Horned Frogs on April 8.

The move left college basketball experts and fans stunned, with the reason behind such a decision unclear to many. However, NCAA analyst Robin Lundberg has shared a likely reason for it.

In a video uploaded on his YouTube channel on Monday, the analyst admitted that the move caught him by surprise. He suggested that Miles could be looking for better NIL deals or the chance to work with TCU coach Mark Campbell.

However, one of his assertions was that there was probably an issue between Miles and her teammate Hannah Hidalgo.

“Perhaps there was an issue between Olivia Miles and Hannah Hidalgo given that that backcourt was so formidable for the Irish," Lundberg said (0:43), via 'The Robin Lundberg Show.' “And you know Miles is somebody who wants the ball in her hands, Hidalgo is somebody that takes a lot of shots."

However, he clarified that it was all a guess and he had nothing concrete to back his claims except comments made by Hidalgo.

“That doesn't mean they took any shots at one another and Miles said there was no beef after the fact," Lundberg said (0:56). "But recent comments from Hidalgo make one believe that perhaps if there was tension, but maybe what Miles is putting out there isn't exactly the same way that Hannah feels.”

The situation between both players remains unclear.

Hannah Hidalgo offers blunt response to Olivia Miles addressing their relationship

Syndication: South Bend Tribune - Source: Imagn

During an Instagram live session on April 8, Olivia Miles addressed the relationship between her and Hannah Hidalgo after a fan asked "You and Hannah good?"

"Yeah, we're fine," Miles said.

However, in Hidalgo's exclusive interview with Sportskeeda on Sunday, she was straightforward and wanted to quickly move on from the issue.

"You know it was her decision," Hidalgo said. "If that's what she thought the best decision for her was, then that's what is best for her. I don't know what's best for her. Only she knows what's best for her. So whatever she has going on, I wish her all the best. But I'm really focused on what me and my teammates have going on right now."

She also shared her thoughts about Miles clearing the air on her Instagram live session.

"It was good for her that she addressed it." Hidalgo said. "However, she wanted to address it, it was good for her to address whatever the fan had said."

Miles was a projected top two pick in the 2025 WNBA draft. However, after four years at Notre Dame, she will spend her final year of eligibility at TCU.

