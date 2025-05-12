NCAA proposes new changes to coach's challenges, aims to minimize disruptions during crunch time scenarios

The NCAA rules committee has proposed some changes for the 2025-26 season, emphasizing better game flow for officials. Some of the recommended changes include a coach's challenge for out-of-bounds calls, basket interference/goaltending and reducing physicality.
The committee, which met in Indianapolis last week, has also recommended the creation of a joint working group to gather feedback from conferences on potentially moving from halves to quarters, similar to the NBA. However, any potential changes to the format of the college games won’t come until the next rules change year.
Moreover, the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel must approve all the rule proposals to make a change. The panel is scheduled to discuss these recommendations on June 10.
Since the committee reportedly wants to address delay-of-game tactics, teams must have a timeout to request a video review challenge under the coach's challenge proposal.
If a challenge is successful, the team will be allowed to have one additional challenge for the rest of the game, including overtime. However, if the first challenge is unsuccessful, the team loses the ability to challenge for the remainder of the game.
As per the recent data collected, this will also limit time spent at the monitor and improve game administration efficiency.
More on the NCAA's rules committee proposal for rule changes
The committee has also proposed a few rules to reduce the physicality of the game, including potentially calling a Flagrant 1 foul when a player is hit in the groin area. This would result in two free throws for the offended team and possession of the ball.
Another rule that the NCAA will have to decide on is whether it's a basket interference violation if a player uses the rim to gain an advantage.
Additionally, the committee has suggested that if one of the shot clocks becomes inoperable, the shot clock at the other basket would be allowed to remain on.
