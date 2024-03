NCAA Tournament First Four schedule 2024: Time, date, location, TV, live stream, tickets & more explored

The NCAA Tournament First Four schedule for 2024 has been released.

Selection Sunday took place to create the bracket. But before the Tournament kicks off, the first four games happen on Tuesday and Wednesday.

NCAA Tournament First Four schedule 2024

Date Time Game Network Mar. 19 6:40 Wagner vs. Howard TruTV Mar. 19 9:10 Colorado State vs. Virginia TruTV Mar. 20 6:40 Grambling vs. Montana State TruTV Mar. 20 9:10 Colorado vs. Boise State TruTV

Who is in the NCAA First Four in 2024?

The First Four teams in the 2024 NCAA Tournament are Wagner, Howard, Colorado St., Virginia, Grambling, Montana State, Colorado and Boise State.

Wagner went 16-15 this season and will play the 18-16 Howard on Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. ET. Wagner is a 3-point underdog against Howard.

The other game on Tuesday is between the 24-10 Colorado State and the 23-11 Virginia Cavaliers. Colorado State is the 2.5-point favorite to defeat Virginia.

On Wednesday, the 20-14 Grambling will play the 17-17 Montana State. Grambling is the 4-point favorite to defeat Montana State.

The final game is between Colorado and the 22-10 Boise State. The Buffaloes are the 2.5-point favorite to defeat Boise State.

NCAA First Four 2024 locations

The 2024 March Madness First Four games will happen in Dayton, Ohio.

NCAA First Four 2024 tickets

Fans can buy tickets on Ticketmaster for the entire day on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tickets are available for $48 on Ticketmaster. But fans can also buy on resale websites like StubHub, SeatGeek and VividSeats.

March Madness 2024 schedule

The entire 2024 March Madness schedule is as follows:

Thursday, March 21 (Round of 64)

(8) Mississippi State vs. (9) Michigan State | 12:15 p.m. | CBS

(6) BYU vs. (11) Duquesne | 12:40 p.m. | truTV

(3) Creighton vs. (14) Akron | 1:30 p.m. | TNT

(2) Arizona vs. (15) Long Beach State | 2 p.m. | TBS

(1) North Carolina vs. (16) Howard/(16) Wagner | 2:45 p.m. | CBS

(3) Illinois vs. (14) Morehead State | 3:10 p.m. | truTV

(6) South Carolina vs. (11) Oregon | 4 p.m. | TNT

(7) Dayton vs. (10) Nevada | 4:30 p.m. | TBS

(7) Texas vs. (10) Colorado State/(10) Virginia | 6:50 p.m. | TNT

(3) Kentucky vs. (14) Oakland | 7:10 p.m. | CBS

(5) Gonzaga vs. (12) McNeese | 7:25 p.m. | TBS

(2) Iowa State vs. (15) South Dakota State | 7:35 p.m. | truTV

(2) Tennessee vs. (15) Saint Peter's | 9:20 p.m. | TNT

(6) Texas Tech vs. (11) NC State | 9:40 p.m. | CBS

(4) Kansas vs. (13) Samford | 9:55 p.m. | TBS

(7) Washington State vs. (10) Drake | 10:05 p.m. | truTV

Friday, March 22 (Round of 64)

(8) Florida Atlantic vs. (9) Northwestern | 12:15 p.m. | CBS

(3) Baylor vs. (14) Colgate | 12:40 p.m. | truTV

(5) San Diego State vs. (12) UAB | 1:45 p.m. | TNT

(2) Marquette vs. (15) Western Kentucky | 2 p.m. | TBS

(1) UConn vs. (16) Stetson | 2:45 p.m. | CBS

(6) Clemson vs. (11) New Mexico | 3:10 p.m. | truTV

(4) Auburn vs. (13) Yale | 4:15 p.m. | TNT

(7) Florida vs. (10) Colorado/(10) Boise State | 4:30 p.m. | TBS

(8) Nebraska vs. (9) Texas A&M | 6:50 p.m. | TNT

(4) Duke vs. (13) Vermont | 7:10 p.m. | CBS

(1) Purdue vs. (16) Grambling/Montana State | 7:25 p.m. | TBS

(4) Alabama vs. (13) College of Charleston | 7:35 pm. | truTV

(1) Houston vs. (16) Longwood | 9:20 p.m. | TNT

(5) Wisconsin vs. (12) James Madison | 9:40 p.m. | CBS

(8) Utah State vs. (9) TCU | 9:55 p.m. | TBS

(5) Saint Mary's vs. (12) Grand Canyon | 10:05 p.m. | truTV

Saturday, March 23 (Round of 32)

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, March 24 (Round of 32)

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Thursday, March 28 (Sweet 16)

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Friday, March 29 (Sweet 16)

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, March 30 (Elite Eight)

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, March 31 (Elite Eight)

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, April 6 (Final Four)

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Monday, April 8 (National championship game)

TBD vs. TBD | 9:20 p.m.

