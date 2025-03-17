NCAA Tournament First Four schedule 2025: Time, date, location, TV, live stream, tickets & more explored

The 2025 NCAA Tournament First Four schedule has been released. Four games featuring eight teams will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday to determine who will advance to the first round of this year's March Madness.

Here are the First Four matchups that were revealed on Selection Sunday.

NCAA Tournament First Four schedule 2025

Date Time (ET) Game Network March 18 6:40 PM St. Francis (PA) vs. Alabama State truTV March 18 9:10 PM San Diego State vs. North Carolina truTV March 19 6:40 PM Mount St. Mary's vs. American University truTV March 19 9:10 PM Xavier vs. Texas truTV

Who will be in the NCAA First Four in 2025?

The teams that will compete in the First Four stage of the 2025 NCAA Tournament are Xavier, Texas, North Carolina, San Diego State, St. Francis (PA), Alabama State, Mount St. Mary's and American University.

The Alabama State Hornets (19-15, 12-6 SWAC) punched their ticket to this year's March Madness after beating the Jackson State Tigers 60-56 in the SWAC Tournament finals.

The Hornets will face the St. Francis (PA) Red Flash (16-17, 8-8 NEC), who advanced to the Big Dance following a 46-43 win over Central Connecticut in the Northeast Conference Tournament. Alabama State opened as 3.5-point favorites against St. Francis (PA) for Tuesday's game.

The San Diego State Aztecs qualified for the 2025 NCAA Tournament First Four after finishing the regular season and the Mountain West Conference Tournament with a 21-9 overall record.

The Aztecs will face the North Carolina Tar Heels, who finished the regular season and the ACC Tournament with a 22-13 overall record. North Carolina opened as 3.5-point favorites against San Diego State for Tuesday's contest.

RJ Davis (#4) of the North Carolina Tar Heels attacks the defense of Caleb Foster (#1) of the Duke Blue Devils in the first half of their ACC Tournament semifinal at Spectrum Center. Photo: Getty

The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (22-12, 12-8 MAAC) punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament after beating the Iona Gaels 63-49 in the finals of the MAAC Championship.

The Mountaineers will face the American University Eagles (22-12, 13-5 Patriot), who advanced to this year's March Madness following a 74-52 victory over the Navy Midshipmen in the finals of the Patriot League Championship. American opened as 3.5-point favorites against Mount St. Mary's for Wednesday's game.

The Xavier Musketeers qualified for the NCAA Tournament after finishing the regular season and the Big East Tournament with a 23-9 overall record. They will next face the Texas Longhorns, who reached this year's March Madness after concluding the regular season and the SEC Tournament with a 19-15 overall record. Xavier opened as 2.5-point favorites against Texas for Wednesday's clash.

All four games can be seen through live stream via the March Madness Live app and Sling TV.

NCAA First Four 2025 location

The 2025 March Madness First Four games will take place at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio.

NCAA First Four 2025 tickets

College hoops fans can buy their tickets for the First Four games at Ticketmaster. Tickets are available starting at $70 for Tuesday's games. For Wednesday's matchups, the lowest tickets are priced at $100. Fans can also buy their tickets through resale websites such as SeatGeek, StubHub and VividSeats.

March Madness 2025 schedule

The entire 2025 March Madness schedule is as follows:

Thursday, March 20 (Round of 64)

(8) Louisville vs. (9) Creighton, 12:15 p.m. | CBS

(4) Purdue vs. (13) High Point, 12:40 p.m. | truTV

(3) Wisconsin vs. (14) Montana, 1:30 p.m. | TNT

(1) Houston vs. (16) SIU Edwardsville, 2 p.m. | TBS

(1) Auburn vs. (16) Saint Francis/Alabama St., 2:50 p.m. | CBS

(5) Clemson vs. (12) McNeese, 3:15 p.m. | truTV

(6) BYU vs. (11) VCU, 4:05 p.m. | TNT

(8) Gonzaga vs. (9) Georgia, 4:35 p.m. | TBS

(2) Tennessee vs. (15) Wofford, 6:50 p.m. | TNT

(7) Kansas vs. (10) Arkansas, 7:10 p.m. | CBS

(4) Texas A&M vs. (13) Yale, 7:25 p.m. | TBS

(6) Missouri vs. (11) Drake, 7:35 p.m. | truTV

(7) UCLA vs. (10) Utah State, 9:25 p.m. | TNT

(2) St. John's vs. (15) Omaha, 9:45 p.m. | CBS

(5) Michigan vs. (12) UC San Diego, 10 p.m. | TBS

(3) Texas Tech vs. (14) UNC Wilmington, 10:10 p.m. | truTV

Friday, March 21 (Round of 64)

(8) Mississippi State vs. (9) Baylor, 12:15 p.m. | CBS

(2) Alabama vs. (15) Robert Morris, 12:40 p.m. | truTV

(3) Iowa State vs. (14) Lipscomb, 1:30 p.m. | TNT

(5) Memphis vs. (12) Colorado State, 2 p.m. | TBS

(1) Duke vs. (16) Mount St. Mary's/American, 2:50 p.m. | CBS

(7) Saint Mary's vs. (10) Vanderbilt, 3:15 p.m. | truTV

(6) Ole Miss vs. (11) North Carolina/San Diego State, 4:05 p.m. | TNT

(4) Maryland vs. (13) Grand Canyon, 4:35 p.m. | TBS

(1) Florida vs. (16) Norfolk State, 6:50 p.m. | TNT

(3) Kentucky vs. (14) Troy, 7:10 p.m. | CBS

(7) Marquette vs. (10) New Mexico, 7:25 p.m. | TBS

(4) Arizona vs. (13) Akron, 7:35 p.m. | truTV

(8) UConn vs. (9) Oklahoma, 9:25 p.m. | TNT

(6) Illinois vs. (11) Xavier/Texas, 9:45 p.m. | TNT

(2) Michigan State vs. (15) Bryant, 10 p.m. | TBS

(5) Oregon vs. (12) Liberty, 10:10 p.m. | truTV

The round-of-32 games will take place from March 22 to 23. Among the venues that will host these games are Rupp Arena, Amica Mutual Pavilion, Climate Pledge Arena, Intrust Bank Arena, Rocket Arena, Ball Arena, Fiserv Forum and Lenovo Center.

The Sweet 16 round will commence from March 27 to 28 and the Elite Eight matchups will occur from March 29 to 30. The venues that will host these knockout rounds are the Prudential Center, Chase Center, State Farm Arena and Lucas Oil Stadium.

The NCAA Final Four will take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The semifinal matchups will be played on April 5 and the national championship game is scheduled for April 7.

