“NCAA will not exist within 5 years”: College hoops fans react as 22YO pro Thijs De Ridder commits to Virginia

Belgian forward Thijs De Ridder committed to the Virginia Cavaliers on Monday. The 6-foot-8 forward has played professional basketball for four years. He was projected as a second-round pick before withdrawing from the 2025 NBA draft.

Ad

De Ridder previously played for Surne Bilbao Basket in Spain, averaging 9.3 points and 4.8 rebounds.

Ad

Trending

De Ridder is waiting for the NCAA's approval to play in the upcoming season.

College basketball fans expressed strong opinions on the matter under Tipton Edits' Instagram post. Fans are conflicted about whether professional players should be allowed to play at the college basketball level.

"NCAA will not exist within 5 years," a fan said.

"Why would he be allowed to play? What about the clock? And what about amateurism(ha)," another fan said.

Ad

Fans' comments on Thijs De Ridder's commitment to Virginia (Tipton Edits/Instagram)

Most expressed disapproval.

Ad

"I hate all these pro’s coming to college, even when it benefits my team," a user wrote.

"Might as well let LeBron come play college ball," another user commented.

Some fans are confused about De Ridder's decision to withdraw from the NBA draft and choose college basketball.

"How much they paying him?? Like serious question cause why," a user wondered.

Ad

"22?? Bro shouldve just stayed in the draft 😭😭," a fan commented.

Other additions to Virginia are 7-foot German prospect Johann Grünloh, 7-foot Ugonna Onyenso, who transferred from Kansas State and 6-foot-8 freshman Silas Barksdale, who had earlier committed to Ryan Odom's VCU.

Report on Thijs De Ridder’s NCAA status inaccurate, per analyst

In May, a report claimed that Belgian forward Thijs De Ridder was denied NCAA eligibility, and he would stay in Europe and play for Paris Basketball.

Ad

However, the report was deemed inaccurate by NBA draft and NCAA analyst Nick Kalinowski.

"Sources with knowledge of the situation have refuted this report," Kalinowski tweeted in May. "The NCAA has made no such ruling on De Ridder’s eligibility at this moment, and the plan remains for him to consider the college route this fall. As of right now, no firm decision has been made."

He previously declared for the NBA draft to receive feedback and worked out for the Indiana Pacers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.



With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.



His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.



When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here