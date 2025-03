NCAA Women's Tournament First Four schedule 2025: Time, date, location, TV, live stream, tickets & more explored

The 2025 NCAA Tournament schedule has been released. The big dance will start on Mar. 19 with the first two games of the First Four, with the other two games being played a day later.

Women's NCAA Tournament First Four Schedule

Date Time Game Network Mar. 19 7:00 (11) Iowa State vs. (11) Princeton ESPNU Mar. 19 9:00 (16) UC San Diego vs. (16) Southern ESPNU Mar. 20 7:00 (11) Columbia vs. (11) Washington ESPN2 Mar. 20 9:00 (16) High Point vs. William & Mary ESPN2

Who is in the Women's NCAA Tournament First Four in 2025?

The eight teams playing in the NCAA Tournament First Four are Iowa State, Princeton, UC San Diego, Southern, Columbia, Washington, High Point and William & Mary.

Princeton went 21-7 and will go against Iowa State (22-11) in the opening game of the First Four on Wednesday at 7:00 pm ET in South Bend. The Tigers are a 3.5-point underdog against the Cyclones.

In the late game on Wednesday, UC San Diego (20-15) will go against Southern (20-14) in Los Angeles at 9:00 pm ET. The Tritons are favored by 2.5 points over the Jaguars.

On Thursday, Washington (19-13) will meet Columbia (23-6) in Chapel Hill at 5:00 pm ET in what opened up as a pick'em between the Huskies and Lions.

Later on, High Point (21-11) will face William and Mary (15-18) at 7:00 pm ET in Austin to close the round. The game between the Panthers and Tribe is also a pick'em.

Women's NCAA First Four 2025 locations

The First Four will take place in four different locations. South Bend, Los Angeles, Chapel Hill and Austin will host one game each.

Women's NCAA First Four 2025 tickets

Women's First Four tickets can be found at sites like StubHub. Some tickets could also be found on similar sites like SeatGeek and VividSeat.

Women's March Madness 2025 schedule

Here is the full schedule for the 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament:

Friday, March 21 (Round of 64)

(6) Michigan vs. (11) Iowa State/Princeton | 11:30 am | ESPN 2

(4 )Kentucky vs. (13) Liberty | Noon | ESPN

(8) Utah vs. (9) Indiana | 1:30 pm | ESPN2

(3) Notre Dame vs. (14) Stephen F. Austin | 2 pm | ESPN

(5) Kansas State vs. (12) Fairfield | 2:30 pm | ESPNews

(2) TCU vs. (15) Fairleigh Dickinson | 3:30 pm | ESPN2

(4) Baylor vs. (13) Grand Canyon | 3:30 pm | ESPNU

(1) South Carolina vs. No. 16 Tennessee Tech | 4 pm | ESPN

(4) Ohio State vs. (13) Montana State | 5:30 pm | ESPN2

(7) Vanderbilt vs. (10) Oregon | 5:30 pm | ESPNews

(7) Louisville vs. (10) Nebraska | 6 pm | ESPN

(5) Ole Miss vs. (12) Ball State | 6 pm | ESPNU

(8) Richmond vs. (9) Georgia Tech | 7:30 pm | ESPNews

(5) Tennessee vs. (12) South Florida | 8 pm | ESPN

(2) Duke vs. (15) Lehigh | 8 pm | ESPNU

(1) UCLA vs. (16) UC San Diego/Southern | 10 pm | ESPN

Saturday, March 22 (Round of 64)

(6) Iowa vs. (11) Murray State | Noon | ESPN

(2) UConn vs. (15) Arkansas State | 1 pm | ABC

(5) Alabama vs. (12) Green Bay | 1:30 pm | ESPN2

(2) NC State vs. (15) Vermont | 2 pm | ESPN

(6) West Virginia vs. (11) Columbia/Washington | 2 pm | ESPNews

(3) Oklahoma vs. (14) Florida Gulf Coast | 2:30 pm | ESPNU

(1) USC vs. (16) UNC Greensboro | 3 pm | ABC

(7) Oklahoma State vs. (10) South Dakota State | 3:30 pm | ESPN2

(4) Maryland vs. (13) Norfolk State | 4 pm | ESPN

(3) North Carolina vs. (14) Oregon State | 4:30 pm | ESPNU

(7) Michigan State vs. (10) Harvard | 4:30 pm | ESPNews

(8) Cal vs. (9) Mississippi State | 5:30 pm | ESPN2

(8) Illinois vs. (9) Creighton | 7:15 pm | ESPNews

(6) Florida State vs. (11) George Mason | 7:45 pm | ESPN2

(1) Texas vs. (16) High Point/William & Mary | 9:45 pm | ESPN2

(3) LSU vs. (14) San Diego State | 10:15 pm | ESPN

Sunday, March 23 (Round of 32)

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Monday, March 24 (Round of 32)

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Friday, March 28 (Sweet 16)

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, March 29 (Sweet 16)

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, March 30 (Elite Eight)

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Monday, March 31 (Elite Eight)

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Friday, April 4 (Final Four)

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, April 6 (National Championship Game)

TBD vs. TBD

