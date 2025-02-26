NCAAB analyst Andy Katz predicts Michigan State as Big Ten champ; names three top contenders for No. 1 seed

Conference tournaments are quickly approaching, resulting in speculation over how the seeding will turn out. Arguably the most competitive conference is the Big Ten, with ranked teams including No. 8 Michigan State, No. 11 Wisconsin, No. 15 Michigan, No. 16 Maryland and No. 20 Purdue.

Other Big Ten teams are receiving AP Poll votes too, such as UCLA, Oregon and Illinois. How the Big Ten Tournament turns out could play a role in NCAA Tournament seeding as well.

NCAA analyst Andy Katz joined Big Ten Network to share his insight. Katz's predictions were posted to the Big Ten Men's Basketball X account on Wednesday.

"I really believe that (if) they (Michigan State) win tonight, they're gonna win this league outright based on the remaining schedule and their tiebreakers," Katz said. "If they lose, you know, they may not win it or at least get a share, but I think Michigan State, that's your safe bet."

The game that Katz is referring to is the Spartans' conference contest at Maryland on Wednesday. This is the first time the ranked Big Ten foes will face off this season.

The Terrapins have lost the last six matchups against Michigan State, most recently falling 63-54 in February of last year. If the Spartans can continue their winning streak and advance to 14-3 in the conference, Katz is confident they will secure a top seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

Who else did Andy Katz identify as top Big Ten contenders?

In his appearance on Big Ten Network, Katz went on to list other conference competitors that he sees posing a threat as top seeds in the Big Ten Tournament.

"Michigan still could fall, but I thought their win over Nebraska, as ugly as it was, was one of those games that sort of helped keep them in that group," Katz said.

The Wolvernies narrowly defeated the Cornhuskers 49-46 in a road matchup on Monday. Although this win wasn't by as big of a margin as Michigan may have hoped, it elevated the team to 13-3 in conference, tied with Michigan State.

Katz also expressed his confidence in Maryland as a top seed for the Big Ten Tournament, although the road ahead for the Terrapins includes ranked games against both Michigan State and Michigan.

"I feel really confident that Maryland is going to be there as well," Katz said.

When it comes to the fourth top seed for the tournament, things become a little more complicated. Purdue, UCLA and Wisconsin are in a tight race for that top spot. Currently, Wisconsin leads with a 12-5 conference record as compared to 11-6 for Purdue and UCLA.

The Boilermakers and Bruins will face off Friday as they both attempt to move up in the rankings, but Katz doesn't believe either of them will achieve the top seed.

"I would say I'm leaning Wisconsin right now, even though they've got to go to Michigan State this weekend," Katz said. "They have a favorable end of the schedule next week."

Katz went on to explain why, despite having to visit the ranked Spartans, Wisconsin will come out on top of Purdue and UCLA.

"UCLA has at Purdue, at Northwestern before hosting USC," Kutz explained. "So, a very difficult stretch for the Bruins.

"Purdue, which has lost four in a row, has already slipped out of that double-bye situation, so they have a little bit of a mountain to climb to get back into it."

The Big Ten has a number of top contenders, and the tournament seeding will come down to the final regular season matchups, but Katz's analysis provides some insight into who might come out on top.

