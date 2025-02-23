NCAAB analyst compares Dan Hurley's UConn vs. St. John's clash at MSG to Rocky Balboa

College hoops analyst Jon Rothstein has compared the upcoming Big East showdown between St. John's and UConn to a famous fictional bout. He equated the keenly anticipated basketball contest to the East vs West boxing match between Rocky Balboa and Ivan Drago from the 'Rocky' movie series.

The CBS reporter wrote this on his X account while mentioning some of the biggest names in the clash.

“The game of the year in the Big East happens today at MSG as St. John's host UConn. Rick Pitino. Dan Hurley. Kadary Richmond. Liam McNeeley. A Rocky Balboa/ Ivan Drago in Moscow type feel today at the World's Most Famous Arena,” he wrote on his X account.

The fictional boxing match between Rocky Balboa and Ivan Drago, known as East vs West, featured in the movie 'Rocky IV.' It was shown to be an unsanctioned bout, driven by personal vengeance rather than championship glory.

Balboa stepped into the ring to honor his close friend Apollo Creed, who had tragically lost his life in Las Vegas after a brutal fight against Drago. Determined to make things right, Rocky travelled to enemy territory, facing the powerful Russian in a high-stakes battle that went beyond sport.

Rothstein believes that Sunday's college basketball heavyweight clash will have the same feel. The defending national champions UConn Huskies will be looking to survive what is expected to be a hostile arena at Madison Square Garden, against the No. 10 St. John’s Red Storm.

UConn coming into this clash as underdogs

UConn are having a below-par season and are the underdogs heading into this clash, which is not what many would have predicted at the start of the campaign.

NCAA Basketball: Villanova at Connecticut - Source: Imagn

The Huskies have failed to replicate their performances in the last two years this season. UConn are 18-8 this season and 10-5 in the Big East where they are currently fourth in the standings.

Meanwhile, the Red Storms, who are the favorites in this fixture for the first time in recent years, are currently top of the Big East.

Rick Pitino’s team are 23-4 overall and 14-2 in their conference. St. John’s are overwhelming favorites to record victory in this clash, thanks to their flawless home record this season (16-0).

