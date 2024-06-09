NCAAB Analyst Dick Weiss questions WNBA star’s Olympics snub over Caitlin Clark’s: “She’s 27 and second leading scorer in the W”

Team USA released its roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics on Saturday and it didn't feature Caitlin Clark. The team is once again considered the favorite for the gold medal in Paris in August, which will be the country's eighth consecutive in women's basketball.

Clark had been touted to make the Olympic team right from his days at Iowa. The point guard changed the standard of the game at the college level and has had an impressive start to life in the WNBA. Nonetheless, this wasn't enough to put her on the plane to Paris.

While all the attention is on Clark's snub from the team, college basketball analyst Dick Weiss believes Arike Ogunbowale is a bigger omission. In a post on X, the analyst questioned the absence of the Dallas Wings’ guard, citing her exploits this season and experience in the game.

“I have more questions about dynamic guard Arike Ogunbowale not making the women's team than Caitlin Clark. She's 27 and second-leading scorer in the W.”

Caitlin Clark reacts to Olympics snub

Caitlin Clark reacted to his omission from the Team USA Olympic team on Sunday and it appears there are no hard feelings. She noted that there's no disappointment in missing out on the team and she's excited to root for them in the Paris Olympics.

"I'm excited for the girls that are on the team," Clark said. "I know it's the most competitive team in the world and I know it could have gone either way - me being on the team or me not being on the team."

“I'm going to be rooting them on to win gold. I was a kid that grew up watching the Olympics, so it will be fun to watch them. Honestly, no disappointment. It just gives me something to work for; it's a dream. Hopefully, one day I can be there. I think it's just a little more motivation.”

The Team USA roster had only experienced WNBA players with a host of them having previously played in the Olympics. None of the players in the team is under the age of 26 and this played a role in Clark's omission. The point guard only turned 22 in January.

Who made the Team USA Olympics team?

Below is the list of players invited by head coach Cheryl Reeve for the summer Olympics.

Players Team Position Chelsea Gray Las Vegas Aces Guard Brittney Griner Phoenix Mercury Center Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty Guard Jewell Loyd Seattle Storm Guard Kelsey Plum Las Vegas Aces Guard Breanna Stewart New York Liberty Forward Diana Taurasi Phoenix Mercury Guard Alyssa Thomas Connecticut Sun Forward A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces Forward/Center Jackie Young Las Vegas Aces Guard/Forward

