NCAAB analyst Jeff Goodman dismisses Gonzaga, predicts big upset vs San Diego State: “Calling it right now”

No. 3 Gonzaga has a big matchup tonight, playing on the road against the San Diego State Aztecs. Both teams enter this game undefeated, with the Bulldogs having won their first three games while the Aztecs were victors in their opening pair of contests.

Before the big game, college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman of the Field of 68 provided his insights, and he is smelling an upset.

"I'm taking the Aztecs at the Viejas Center. I'm telling you, it is hard to win at the Viejas Center. It is a major home court advantage. Everybody's been on Gonzaga. Gonzaga this...They might be the number one team in the country. They barely beat Arizona State. Yes, they boat-raced Baylor," Goodman said.

"I'm calling it right now. San Diego State wins this game in the upset."

Gonzaga is off to a hot start with an offense averaging 100.7 points per game and a defense giving up 65.7 points per contest. The Zags are shooting 53.6% from the field and 40.3% from beyond the arc, a key factor in how they have secured their three victories to begin their campaign.

Five players are scoring in double-digits for the Bulldogs so far. Highlighting that unit are Khalif Battle and Braden Huff; Battle is averaging 17.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game on 53.6% shooting overall and 61.1% from downtown, while Huff is putting up 16 points and 3.3 rebounds on 62.9% shooting.

San Diego State has done well on the defensive side of the ball, only giving up 53.5 points per game to their opponents so far. While teams are shooting 32.7% from three against them, their efficiency inside the arc takes a drop down to 30% (31.1% overall), playing a vital role in the Aztecs' first two victories.

Players to watch from the Aztecs are Miles Byrd, BJ Davis, and Nick Boyd. Byrd had 20 points and eight rebounds in the opener against UC San Diego on Nov. 6, Davis is averaging 13.5 points and four rebounds and two assists, while Boyd is providing 10.5 points and 3.5 assists as a key shooter from the perimeter (40% this season).

Gonzaga HC Mark Few wary of San Diego State home crowd

Jeff Goodman is not the only one who thinks playing at the Viejas Center is tough. Gonzaga coach Mark Few also believes the Aztecs enjoy a significant home-court advantage.

“It’s one of the tougher home courts in America,” Few said per SWX Local. “It’s much like playing here [at The Kennel], and I know they have a lot of pride in it. I know their student section is very active, and it’ll be really loud in there.”

Few and the Bulldogs will be looking to avenge last season's 84-74 loss to the Aztecs on their home floor in Spokane.

