NCAAB analyst John Fanta "100 million percent" in support of enjoying ACC Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum

In 2024, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced that North Carolina will host the next five editions of the men’s basketball tournament starting in 2025, while the women’s tournament which has historically been held in Greensboro, the event will now rotate between Greensboro and Charlotte.

Greensboro holds a huge significance in ACC history, as the league’s founding city, but the introduction of Charlotte was meant to offer inclusion and a fresh dynamic to the tournament schedule.

In the Monday edition of “Pardon My Take,” analysts discussed the venue of the ACC Tournament.

“By the way, that tournament should be in Greensboro every year, for the record,” Eric Sollenberger said.

Fox Sports’ CBB broadcaster and reporter, John Fanta, agreed with the take.

“One-hundred million percent, the ACC Tournament should never be anywhere but Greensboro,” Fanta said.

Fanta said that it is important to keep conference tournaments in the same location every year because familiarity is good.

When does the ACC Tournament begin? Start dates and venue for men's and women's tournaments

The ACC Tournament serves as the postseason championship for ACC basketball, with teams competing for an automatic bid to the NCAA Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments.

The 2025 men’s tournament will take place at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, from March 11 to 15, marking the 72nd edition of the competition and the 14th time Charlotte has hosted the event.

Fifteen of the ACC’s 18 men’s teams will participate, with seeding determined by conference records and a tiebreaker system in case of identical records.

Meanwhile, the women’s tournament will be held at First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, from March 5 to 9.

This will be the 25th time in 26 years that the event takes place in Greensboro, reinforcing the city's historical connection to ACC basketball. The women’s tournament seeding will follow the same format as the men’s competition.

All games will be broadcast on ESPN or the ACC Network.

