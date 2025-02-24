With Indiana Hoosiers set to begin a coaching search after Mike Woodson stepped down at the end of the season, Fox Sports analyst John Fanta has made his opinion known. He believes Iowa State’s T.J. Otzelberger is the ideal replacement.

During an appearance on the "Pardon My Take" podcast on Monday, Fanta explained why he sees Otzelberger as the perfect fit for the Hoosiers.

At just 47 years old, Otzelberger has built an impressive coaching resume. Now in his fourth season at Iowa State, he has led the Cyclones to the NCAA Tournament three times and presently has them ranked in the top 10 with a 21-6 record.

When Fanta spoke about his preferred choice to replace Woodson, he believed that Otzelberger’s ability to build programs, instill toughness and connect with players makes him a top candidate for the Indiana job.

"If I had to make a prediction right now, I would say TJ Otzelberger," Fanta said. "He’s done a phenomenal job at Iowa State … and I think he’s one of the best coaches in the sport. He can handle the Indiana fan base and lead the program back to success.”

The Hoosiers have struggled in recent seasons, missing the NCAA Tournament last year and potentially missing it again this year. With Woodson stepping down, Fanta believes Indiana must go all-in on hiring the right leader.

"You got to get a guy who coaches with toughness,” Fanta said. “Who gets his teams to play endlessly hard, and who understands what it means to coach at Indiana. Otzelberger has built Iowa State into a serious contender, and he could do the same in Bloomington."

Otzelberger has been highly successful at Iowa State, posting a 91-41 record in three-plus seasons and leading the Cyclones to two Sweet 16 appearances.

Before arriving at Iowa State, Otzelberger led South Dakota State from 2016 to 2019, going 70-33 and making two NCAA Tournament appearances. He also spent two seasons at UNLV, where he finished 29-30 before taking over at Iowa State.

T.J. Otzelberger recognizes Iowa State’s success and journey

No. 9-ranked Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger, during his press conference on Feb. 13, gave a statement about the success of the program and his appreciation for the journey that brought them here.

“I had that moment of perspective and appreciation for all of it,” Otzelberger said, acknowledging how far the team has come.

In recent years, the Cyclones have enjoyed consistent success, but Otzelberger knew better than most that this wasn’t always the case. When he returned as coach in 2021, Iowa State was coming off a 2-22 season, the worst in program history.

Since taking over, Otzelberger has led the Cyclones to three straight NCAA Tournament appearances, including two Sweet 16 runs, with a fourth trip likely this season. He reminded everyone that success should never be taken for granted.

“I would just challenge our players, our fans, everybody that’s a part of it. Take time for those moments,” Otzelberger said. “If you don’t enjoy them when they’re happening, they can pass you by.”

Otzelberger first joined Iowa State as an assistant coach in 2006 and endured five straight losing seasons before the program turned the corner with him at the helm. Despite his role in Iowa State’s turnaround, Otzelberger was quick to credit the players for their hard work and resilience.

“It’s an honor to have such guys on the team who work the way they do,” he said. “There are things they do that are truly uncommon.

“The guy (Tamin Lipsey) has a broken thumb, practices hard every day, competes hard every game, and is even shooting better because of his mental toughness,” Otzelberger said. “Let’s never take that for granted.”

Otzelberger also took the time to recognize Iowa State’s passionate fan base, noting their impact at both home and road games.

“I’d like to thank our fans that came out for us the other night at UCF,” Otzelberger said. “It’s an unbelievable feeling when you play on the road, and your fans make it feel like home.

“It starts with gratitude and thankfulness to our fans, appreciation for the heroic things our guys are doing, and excitement for what is still in front of us this season.”

As Iowa State prepares for the rest of the season, Otzelberger remains grateful for the journey.

