NCAAB analyst makes bold claim for 2025-26 season, heaps praise on Florida, Houston and Purdue

CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein has some bold takes for the upcoming basketball season. Rothstein reported on X on Tuesday that Florida big man Alex Condon will withdraw from the 2025 NBA draft to return to the university for his junior season.
Rothstein then quoted his post and highlighted how Condon's decision impacts college basketball.
Rothstein suggested that the Gators could be repeat national champions. Florida last achieved this feat in 2006 and 2007, and Condon highlighted the possibility of securing a second consecutive national championship as one of the reasons he decided to return to Florida.
"It's a hard thing to do, winning back-to-back," Condon said, according to ESPN. "We're not taking it lightly. ... Part of the reason we were so good last season was we got used to playing with each other for two years. We need to continue that. When guys have your back, that's what makes a great team."
Rothstein also predicted that Houston, which Florida beat in the title game, will be "elite" next season. Cougars guard Milos Uzan has also withdrawn from the NBA draft to return to college.
Uzan started in all 40 games for Houston last season and led the squad in assists (4.3). His return is major for a Cougars team aiming to win a championship after serving as a No. 1 seed in March Madness three seasons in a row.
Purdue was also mentioned as a top contender in Rothstein's post. The Boilermakers were a No. 4 seed in this year's NCAA Tournament and fell to top-seeded Houston in the Sweet 16. Next season, the Final Four will take place in Indianapolis, just over an hour from Purdue.
What Alex Condon's return means for Florida
Alex Condon led Florida in rebounds (7.5) and blocks (1.3) in his sophomore season. Condon also contributed 10.6 points, 2.2 assists and 0.9 steals per game. The 6-foot-11 forward is a versatile, sizable player who emerged as a reliable starter for the Gators this season. He expressed his excitement about returning for his junior year.
"It's a really good situation waiting for me there," Condon said, according to ESPN. "A great coach with Todd Golden. Teammates I won a national championship with. I have great chemistry with those boys. We have a good transfer class coming in. I expect guys to make a leap. My big man coach, Carlin Hartman, is returning, so I will keep developing my game with him."
Condon was an essential part of Florida's championship-winning squad this season and will aim to lead the team to another title next season.
