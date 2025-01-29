NCAAB analyst predicts fans' reaction to John Calipari's return to Rupp Arena: "It's gonna be more positive than negative" 

Former Kentucky Wildcats coach John Calipari is preparing to return to Rupp Arena with Arkansas on Saturday for the first time since leaving in the offseason. Speaking on CBS Sports on Wednesday, college basketball analyst Gary Parrish shared his thoughts on how UK fans are likely to respond to their old coach.

"I think it's going to be more positive than negative, and I believe that it should be," Parrish said. “I'm not a big believer in booing people who used to do great things for you or them, unless of course the circumstances dictate it.”

He explained that while there are circumstances where booing a former figure might make sense, such as Kevin Durant’s departure from Oklahoma City for Golden State, this situation doesn’t fall into that category.

Trending

“John Calipari did not want to leave Kentucky,” Parrish said. “I know he voluntarily left, but he got nudged out the door. This was not his plan for the way this career would end.”

Calipari’s departure from Kentucky, Parrish emphasized, was not due to a lack of commitment or passion for the program. Instead, it was a result of circumstances beyond his control.

While some fans may focus on the negatives of Calipari’s tenure, such as disappointing NCAA Tournament losses to St. Peter’s and Oakland, Parrish urged fans to consider the broader picture.

“He did go to four Final Fours with your school,” Parrish said. “He did win a national championship for your school. This is a man who was responsible for giving you and your loved ones some of the best memories, some of the best days and nights you’ve ever had.”

Expand Tweet

Beyond those accomplishments, Calipari brought joy and unforgettable moments to Kentucky fans for over 15 years. Parrish acknowledged that Kentucky basketball is thriving post-Calipari. However, he emphasized that fans should appreciate the legacy Calipari left behind.

John Calipari reflects on return to Rupp Arena after leaving Kentucky for Arkansas

John Calipari left the Kentucky Wildcats in April 2024 after 15 seasons, marking the end of an era. During his tenure, Calipari led the program to a national championship in 2012 and four Final Four appearances.

Now preparing for his first game back at Kentucky’s Rupp Arena as an opposing coach, Calipari is braced for what could be a chilly reception.

Speaking about the anticipated boos from Wildcats fans on Wednesday, Calipari addressed the situation with humor and perspective.

“We’re gonna have three players that played there,” Calipari said. “My guess is they’re gonna get booed. My guess is I’m gonna get booed but that’s all part of it.

"I mean, shoot, you get booed. I’ve done this so long, I got bazooka holes in my body. So when you shoot arrows, it doesn’t even hit skin, it just goes through one of those bazooka holes.”

Despite his lighthearted remarks, Calipari acknowledged the emotional complexity of returning to a place that meant so much to him.

“It’ll be interesting,” Calipari said. “I can’t say I’m looking forward to it. I’m looking forward to coaching, but to walk in and, you know, the vibe. I don’t know how I’m gonna take it, to be honest with you. That was a special time in my life.”

Expand Tweet

Reflecting on his decision to leave Kentucky, Calipari emphasized that it wasn’t an easy choice but one he felt was necessary for the program.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here