NCAAB analyst predicts Indiana's Big Ten potential; compares Lamar Wilkerson to Chaz Lanier

Rob Dauster has a bold take about Indiana's potential in the post Mike Woodson era. In an episode of his podcast 'The Field of 68', Dauster shared why he thinks Indiana can challenge Purdue at the top of the Big Ten this season.
A clip from the episode was shared on X on Friday. Dauster said:
"You might call me crazy but I think Lamar Wilkerson is gonna come in and have a Chaz Lanier kind of an impact this season. I think they are very very similar players...I think there is enough on that roster for them to be in that mix for Top 25ish and be those to 5 teams in the Big 10," Dauster said.
Indiana is in the midst of a major rebuild this offseason. Woodson stepped down after four years leading the Hoosiers and will be replaced by Darian DeVries. A number of the program's stars have transferred out, including Malik Reneau and Mackenzie Mgbako.
Dauster was happy with how most of the roster spots were set up. However, he declared that Indiana needs a legitimate center to really be a dominant side in their conference. But the NCAAB analyst still thinks that the Hoosiers are a Top 5 team in the Big Ten.
The Hoosiers have found success securing transfer targets and have ten incoming transfers, including Wilkerson. Dauster argues that Wilkerson could have the same impact on Indiana that Lanier had on Tennessee.
Lanier transferred to Tennessee last offseason after four years at North Florida. He had an immense impact on the Volunteers, serving as the team's highest scorer with 18.0 ppg. He started in all 38 games for the Vols, leading the team to an Elite 8 appearance.
Like Lanier, Wilkerson began his college career at a mid-major program. The guard has spent the past three seasons at Sam Houston and will look to serve as a star guard for the Hoosiers.
What Lamar Wilkerson brings to Indiana
Wilkerson has served as a two-year starter at Sam Houston and is coming off of a standout junior season. This past season, he recorded career highs in every major stat category. His 20.5 ppg led the Bearkats and was 13th in the NCAA. Wilkerson added 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game and highlighted his defensive depth with 1.1 steals per game.
The shooting guard knows how to knock down shots from anywhere, averaging 47.7%, including 44.5% from beyond the arc. He made 82.2% of his free throws last season.
At 6'5", Wilkerson has good size and is an athletic guard. He has seen significant growth with each college season and will look to hone his skill set even more in his senior season at Indiana.
